Ironhack and Vinted offer scholarships to women in tech

Ironhack and fashion resale platform Vinted join forces to give away 600,000 euros in scholarships to support women in the digital industry. The companies want to encourage the presence of women in technology by offering the opportunity to take advantage of a trade show where they can participate in an 'Ironhack Bootcamp'. In this bootcamp, participants will learn Web Development, UX / UI Design or Data Analytics in 9 or 24 weeks. In Amsterdam, 70 scholarships with a total value of 154,000 euros will be awarded for full-time or part-time courses for chosen applicants.

"Technology and IT play an increasing role in every conceivable sector and form a large part of our society. Yet women are significantly underrepresented in the Dutch tech sector: in IT in the Netherlands, only 16 percent are women. In addition, the Netherlands has the sixth-lowest percentage of female STEM graduates. We are trying to change this and we are proud of the fact that our campus in Amsterdam has a good male-female balance; women really want to, but are often not stimulated by their environment. We are therefore very happy that we can offer these scholarships and take a step in the right direction together," said Manouk Meilof, the General Manager of Ironhack Amsterdam in a press release.

Founded in 2013, Ironhack is an international school with courses in Web Development, UX/UI Design and Data Analytics with numerous locations spanning from Madrid, Miami, Amsterdam, to Mexico City. In 2018 Ironhack Amsterdam opened its doors and is located at Prinsengracht. Ironhack disrupts the traditional education field and helps people build careers in tech with their bootcamps.

">

Applications open from February 24 to March 16, winners will be announced on March 26. Find out more details on Ironhack's website.

Photos: courtesy of Ironhack