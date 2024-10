The world's largest luxury goods company LVMH said Tuesday that its third quarter sales fell 4.4 percent to 19 billion euros amid a global slowdown in the sector.

"In the third quarter, the slight decline in revenue mainly arose from lower growth seen in Japan, essentially due to the stronger yen," the company said in a statement. For the first nine months of the year, sales fell 2 percent to 60.75 billion euros.(AFP)