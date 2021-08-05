Net-a-Porter is making its products traceable

Fashion retailer Net-a-Porter is diving into a new technological era through the use of Digital ID programs that will help to track products.

The aim of the move is to encourage buyers to shop more sustainably through a circular consumption system, WWD reports.

Using custom QR codes, the program will provide customers with information on the design and origin of an item, while also informing them on where they can then recycle and repair it.

The new technology will first be integrated into a small selection of shoes by Porte & Paire, a footwear label produced by Net-a-Porter. The goal is to then expand the use of the QR system through more of the Porte & Paire products and then into further collections. Information from the QR codes will allow customers to make more sustainable decisions and help to close the gap in the production life cycle.

International energy company Eon, who partnered with the retailer on the project, has previously worked with contemporary womenswear brand Nanshuka giving items from its Resort 2021 collection a digital identity.

The technology company was founded in 2015 with the goal of making circular commerce more accessible. Since then, it has collaborated with a number of established fashion and lifestyle brands such as H&M and Target.