New website to portray “the real story of Bangladesh garment industry”

Recent events in Bangladesh - repeated unrest due to wage disputes and the most recent government overthrow - have left many buyers wondering if production will be able to continue, what the latest developments mean for the country long-term and if they threaten the global apparel supply chain. Speculation is rife and facts are often hard to come buy - reason enough for a new website to bring clarity.

Called “Bangladesh: Beyond the Label,” the new initiative seems to be the brainchild of Mostafiz Uddin, organiser of the Bangladesh Denim Expo, CEO of Denim Expert Limited and CEO of Bangladesh Apparel Exchange. Earlier in the month, Uddin had published an open letter to the fashion industry, calling for continued support for the country while a new political leadership is being established.

“I am thrilled to announce the launch of a new website, Bangladesh: Beyond The Label, which is dedicated to bringing the real story of the Bangladesh garment industry,” announced Uddin mere hours ago on LinkedIn.

Bangladesh: Beyond the Label to provide transparency

“This new platform will provide honest, fact-checked insights into one of the world's most significant fashion hubs,” promises the industry leader. “From the challenges faced by workers to the innovations driving the industry forward, Bangladesh: Beyond The Label will provide a transparent view that goes beyond the headlines,” he continues.

The website is meant for fashion professionals, sustainability advocates and those simply curious to know where their clothes come form and sees itself as a “go-to resource for understanding the true impact of Bangladesh’s garment sector on the global stage”.

In addition to being an information source, the website also wants to provide a platform for “industry thought leaders and key stakeholders” to share insights on and thoughts about Bangladesh's garment industry.

This is certainly the need of the hour, not only in Bangladesh, and should the initiative be successful and garner widespread support and acknowledgment, the country could once again lead the way for garment-producing countries as it has done with the Bangladesh Accord, which has since been adopted as the International Accord beyond country borders.

On Monday, August 5, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left the country after student protests turned violent and left more than 400 people dead. An interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus has taken over.

A group of garment industry leaders recently voiced their demand for fundamental changes to the sector, which accounts for more than 80 percent of the country’s export earnings and employs millions of people, especially women, but is also known for low wages and dangerous working conditions.

No date has been given yet when exactly the new website will launch; according to Uddin’s post, more details will follow "in the coming weeks".