Walmart files notion to stop Yeezy trademark

A sparkling logo has ignited a dispute between Walmart and Kanye West’s Yeezy brand.

Walmart last week filed a notion to oppose Yeezy’s trademark with the request to refuse its mark application which the fashion sportswear brand filed in early 2020.

The trademark in question resembles the sun’s rays and is is characterised by eight dotted lines around a circle. The mark bears similarity to Walmart’s sunshine mark, which the retail giant believes will pose confusion to consumers.

According to Retail Dive, Walmart began using its spark logo as far back as 2007, implementing it in several of its business categories, from health care to financial services.

In its opposition filing to Yeezy’s mark, Walmart argued they overlapped too much in the areas where the logo could be used. The company also argued that the goods and services listed in Yeezy’s application were “exceedingly numerous.” They include everything from decorative magnets to modular metal homes, reports Retail Dive.

Yeezy has previously been sued for infringing a copyright design using a camouflage print on its apparel. The suit was ultimately unsuccessful and dismissed.