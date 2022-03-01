Zalando outlines sustainability progress in new report

Online retailer Zalando has published its newest Sustainability Progress Report, highlighting the steps it has taken to reach its eco-goals and what more it plans to do.

The e-tailer first outlined its missions in 2019, with the goal of becoming a net-positive fashion platform through its Do.More strategy, in which it focused on six goals to achieve between 2023 and 2025.

According to the company’s director of sustainability, Kate Heiny, who published her perspective of the report on its website, the retailer is now beginning to see results from the initial plans. She further added that she hopes the company’s transparency will prove useful to others in driving positive change.

Now at its half way point, Zalando is looking to move on from setting its framework and develop towards different targets.

Its Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) is one area it has begun to thrive in. In comparison to its initial goal, which saw it strive to hold 25 percent GMV from more sustainable products by 2023, the company is now standing at 21.6 percent, a 35 percent increase from last year.

Its most challenging target appears to be its aim to extend the life of 50 million garments by 2023, for which it has only achieved 2.3 million products. It said this is partially down to slowly emerging recycling technologies and the long implementation time of its circular design criteria.

Packaging is another topic Zalando covered in its report. In 2021, the company reported that it avoided 69 tonnes of single-use plastics after it cut down on polybags. Eliminating the bags altogether has proved to be challenging, however, it directed its focus to paper shipping bags, which it said will contribute significantly to its efforts.