Hugo Boss launches new music platform for inspiring artists

Hugo Boss’ brand Hugo has unveiled a new music platform, named ‘Hugo Louder’, that is meant to “amplify the voices of inspiring artists and young talents who want to change the world“. It thus draws on the brand’s ethos, which is closely linked to popular culture, especially music.

In a monthly series, Hugo Louder will give artists around the world a stage to debut their music and speak out about what matters to them. The platform will spotlight emerging talents and established musicians alike who “embody the brand’s DNA like rapper Kelvyn Colt”, according to Hugo.

While exploring each artist’s personal experiences, the series will also touch on “the most important issues of the moment” and feature live performances, exclusive interviews and other content. The brand draws on its experience with “Hugo Tracks”, launched in 2012, which showcased bands and acts from the electronic music scene. In more recent years, Hugo has developed a strong partnership with singer-songwriter Liam Payne , who is also the brand’s ambassador .

“The long-standing relationship between Hugo and music runs deep. We, at Hugo, believe in music and fashion as cultural statements of self-expression. With the latest project, we want to provide a platform to the voices of the future, inviting artists and the audience around the world to our unfolding brand adventure,” commented Lüder Fromm, director global marketing and brand communications at Hugo, in a press release.

After revealing its own Apple Music, Deezer and Spotify channels earlier this year, which feature soundtracks to campaigns and curated brand playlists, launching Hugo Louder and an accompanying mobile-first campaign was the next step.