The 10 Must-See Fashion Exhibtions of 2017

London - It’s the start of a new year, signalling new chances, inspirations and designs to be made in fashion. However, there is nothing like being able to see fashion in real life, to be able to experience the creative process which goes into design up close and in person. Fashion exhibitions are a great way to explore the roots of some of the leading fashion houses, fashion trends and movements which have come to shape and define the industry’s history, which is why FashionUnited has rounded up the top ten must-see fashion exhibitions of 2017.

Hubert De Givenchy - To Audrey with Love

Where: The Gemeentemuseum, The Hague, The Netherlands

French couturier Hubert de Givenchy, founder of fashion house Givenchy, is said to be one of the leading designers of the 20th century. Together with the likes of Christian Dior and Cristóbal Balenciaga, he has left his mark in the history of haute couture. This grand retrospective of his work, entitled Hubert de Givenchy – To Audrey with Love was created together with the designer himself and offers visitors a unique glimpse into his career, from the opening of his fashion house in 1952 up until his retirement in 1995, focusing on some of de Givenchy’s personal favourite designs. What’s more, the exhibition also focuses on his friendship with iconic actress Audrey Hepburn, featuring designs wore by Hepburn as well as sketches, photographs and movie stills.

When: November 26, 2016 to March 26, 2017

Undressed: A Brief History of Underwear

Where: The Victoria & Albert Museum, London, UK

If you have ever wondered about the history of lingerie, or the evolution of the bra, then this is the exhibition for you. The Victoria & Albert Museum is currently hosting the largest exhibition of underwear design to ever go on display, showcasing over 200 pieces. Entitled Undressed: A Brief History of Underwear, the exhibition highlights the changes in design, themes and innovation in undergarments from the 18th century to the present day. It includes custom-made, rare pieces such as the ‘stays’ worn by a working woman in England in the 18th century to lingerie from the linkes of Stella McCartney, Rigby & Peller and Paul Smith. In addition, the exhibition aims to explore the relationship between fashion and lingerie, looking at our notion of the ideal body, sex and morality.

When: April 16, 2016 through March 12, 2017

Peter Lindbergh - A Different Vision of Fashion Photograph

Where: Kunsthal, Rotterdam, The Netherlands

Fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh is perhaps one of industry’s most celebrated artists. He has been credited with launching the careers of 1990s supermodels Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Tatjana Patitz and Christy Turlington and his work continues to be renowned throughout the industry. Unlike other fashion photographers, who used fashion, glamour and sex to create their ultimate fantasies, Lindbergh main goal has always been to capture the pure and raw essence of his subjects with the actual garments acting as an afterthought. This, combined with his passion for storytelling, landscapes and dance is the focus of his debut international travelling exhibition A Different Vision on Fashion Photography a retrospective curated by Thierry Maxime-Loriot, which features over 220 photographs including never before seen photos, sketches, personal notes and other artifacts from Lindbergh’s personal archives.

When: September 10, 2016 through to February 12, 2017

Balenciaga: Shaping Fashion

Where: The Victoria & Albert Museum, London, UK

The V&A is set to host another major fashion exhibition this year, which celebrates the work of couturier Cristóbal Balenciaga. Entitled Balenciaga: Shaping Fashion the retrospective marks the UK’s first exhibition on the couturier’s work and coincides with the 100th anniversary of Balenciaga’s first store opening in San Sebastián, Spain and the 80th anniversary of the opening of his famed Paris salon. The exhibition is will closely examine the craftsmanship and skill which made the designer’s creation so unique, while exploring how his designs shaped future creations. It will feature over 100 garments and 20 hats made by the couturier as well as never before seen sketches, film, photographs and fabric samples.

When: May 27, 2017, to February 18, 2018

Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons - Costume Institute

*[REI PHOTO HERE]*

Where: The MET, Iris and B.Gerald Canton Exhibition Hall, New York, USA

The Costume Institute’s spring 2017 exhibition is set to focus on the work of Rei Kawakubo and Comme des Garçons. The exhibition will explore Kawakubo’s fascination with interstitiality - the space in between boundaries - and is set to feature 120 womenswear designs for Comme des Garçons. The garments date all the way to Kawakubo’s first runway show in Paris in 1981 to her most recent collection and will be organised thematically instead of chronologically. In order to enhance the state of “in-betweenness” the mannequins used in the exhibition will be shown at eye level, with no physical barriers, in order to break down the usual perceived distance between visitor and object.

When: May 4, 2017 to September 4, 2017

Marilyn - I Wanna Be Loved By You

*[MARILYN PHOTO HERE]*

Where: Hôtel de Caumont, Centre D’Art, Aix-En-Provence, France

Marilyn Monroe is perhaps one of the most photographed actresses in the history of cinema. She has been photographed by some of the most celebrated photographers of her time: André de Dienes, Milton Greene, Philippe Halsmann, Eve Arnold, Cecil Beaton, Sam Shaw, Ed Feingersh, George Barris, and Bert Stern, all contributed to making her an internationally known icon. The exhibition, named Marilyn, explores the relationship the actress had with photography and the role it played in creating her icon image. Featuring more than sixty photographs, the exhibition follows her career from a pin-up model to an actress to the legendary star and how her exceptional photogenic nature contributed to her rise to fame.

When: October 22, 2016 to May 1, 2017

The World of Anna Sui

*[PHOTO ANNA_SUI]*

Where: Fashion and Textile Museum, London, UK

Anna Sui is one of the most iconic fashion designers in the United States. Her signature rock and roll, romantic style is known for being able to reinvent pop culture time after time, remaining relevant with each new generation. The exhibition The World of Anna Sui tracks her rise to fame, starting with her first catwalk show in 1991 to the present day and explores how her designs have shaped the course of fashion history. Marking the first time that an American designer has been the focus of a retrospective exhibition in the UK, the exhibit features over 100 looks from Anna Sui’s archive, showcasing a roll call of archetypes from the Surfers and School Girls to the Hippies, Mods and Punks.

When: May 26, 2017 to October 1, 2017

