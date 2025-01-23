All Key Trends for Winter 25/26 at the new Modefabriek

The high-quality trend talks and presentations are one of the most important reasons for fashion professionals to visit Modefabriek. Whether you're a buyer, designer, producer, retailer, stylist, journalist, content creator, or any other type of fashion entrepreneur, gaining knowledge about upcoming trends is essential to successfully anticipate all the dynamics in our market.

Fashion professionals generally have a strong sense for these trends, and some have made it their specialty, such as David Shah, owner of trend authority VIEW Publications and his team, and Caroline Krouwels, CEO Modefabriek. Together, they compile the TRENDFORUM every season, a powerful visual and textual representation of the most important trends for the upcoming season.

This winter edition, visitors to Modefabriek will find the TRENDFORUM directly at the entrance of the new location – EXPO Greater Amsterdam. This way, you immediately know upon entering where the important accents for the upcoming season lie, and it helps you process the enormous number of exhibiting brands and other sources of inspiration at Modefabriek.

TRENDFORUM preview: STILLNESS.

One of the trends for winter 25/26 that the TRENDFORUM at Modefabriek highlights is STILLNESS. The time calls for introspection, slowing down, mindfulness, and restoration. We want to reconnect with the essence of things, to purely enjoy what we can create with our hands from what nature provides. It's a trend about selfless creativity, like the love someone puts into a garden and the healing fulfillment it brings. It may seem modest, but it's the foundation of our humanity; creating something from nothing makes us feel grounded.

“For me, this trend is essential," says Caroline Krouwels, "it's also about craft, softness, making and repairing things, and slowing down the pace of time and the world. Especially because we live in a fast-paced world where disasters, wars, and powerful bad men create uncertainty and unrest.”

Sustainability and ethics are self-evident guiding principles in the choice of materials and methods, such as the use of natural dyes and fibers that yield an irregular result. Soft fabrics, primitive coarse knits, and hand-finished garments provide warmth and protection.

The natural color palette of soft hues and deep earthy tones creates a feeling of warmth and security. The key colors are the black of charcoal and raven feathers, the warm brown of peat, the grayish of riverbed silt, the ever-friendly tan, soft vintage gray-green, and smoky rose, a misty mauve, oatmeal, and a lovely creamy cream.

And this is just one of the trends VIEW en Caroline Krouwels have developed for the TRENDFORUM. Discover all the trends for Winter 25/26 at the very first Modefabriek ‘new style’.

This winter’s edition of Modefabriek will be held on Sunday 26 and Monday 27 January 2025 in EXPO Greater Amsterdam in Vijfhuizen.