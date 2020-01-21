Jacket Required announces Klarna partnership

British menswear and streetwear trade show Jacket Required has announced a partnership with payments provider Klarna to support its commitment to menswear retail and the fashion industry.

For Jacket Required’s upcoming edition, taking place from 22 - 23 January at the Old Truman Brewery in East London, Klarna will create a branded installation at the show’s entrance, provide a Klarna Lounge for visitors to meet and network, and co-sponsor the Jacket Required after-party on Wednesday 22 January at Beach Blanket Babylon, Shoreditch.

Luke Griffiths, vice president and general manager at Klarna UK, said in a statement; “Since our launch in the UK in 2014, we have been working with some of the biggest names on the UK High Street. Our support of Jacket Required this year is a demonstration of our commitment to menswear retail and the Fashion Industry. We are very excited to be supporting the event and sharing our experience of removing friction from the buying experience for millions of shoppers.”

New brands to Jacket Required in January include Aigle, Bjanko Milano, Ucon Acrobatics, Dashel, Daisy King Club, Komodo, Revolution, Conscious Step, United Change Makers, Surf Perimeters, and Oscarlino, while key returning brands include Didriksons, Fjallraven, Kangol, Bailey of Hollywood, and Cheaney Shoes.

Adam Gough, event director at Jacket Required, said: “Visitors are going to see some dramatic and strategic changes to this season’s Jacket Required. We have re-evaluated what visitors want and created a show we hope will be well received by the industry. With an emphasis on sustainability, new and premium brands as well as streetwear, the tight edit will be very focused. We are delighted to introduce Klarna as our headline sponsor to raise awareness of their services in retail. They have made a big impact since their launch and both retailers and shopper’s benefit from their simple payment solutions.”