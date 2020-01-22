Jacket Required announces new venue for SS21 edition

British menswear and streetwear trade show Jacket Required has announced it is moving to a new home as of July 2020.

The show, which until now has taken place at the Old Truman Brewery in East London, will be moving to the iconic Saatchi Gallery in South-West London for the SS21 show taking place between 22 and 23 July. The location will feature showroom spaces for sustainable, contemporary, streetwear and tailoring sectors.

Martin Arnold, fashion portfolio director at Hyve Group plc - the company behind the trade fair, as well as fairs Pure London, Moda and Scoop - said in a statement: “We want to give the SS21 edition of Jacket Required a significant reboot, so in line with our plans to really push the premium edge of Jacket Required and make it the UK’s only true home for premium menswear once again, we’re moving to the iconic Saatchi Gallery.

“As many regular Hyve Fashion attendees and exhibitors will know, our premium womenswear show, Scoop, also calls this venue home. As we continue to align the fashion portfolio, we wanted to bring Jacket Required in line with Scoop’s setting and values, to ensure that our premium offerings across men’s and women’s fashion truly match. While the two shows will remain separate, running to their own original datelines, we believe that aligning Jacket Required with Scoop will help to solidify our premium identity.”

Jacket Required’s latest edition is currently taking place at the Old Truman Brewery in East London, between 22 - 23 January. New brands at this edition include Aigle, Bjanko Milano, Ucon Acrobatics, Dashel, Daisy King Club, Komodo, Revolution, Conscious Step, United Change Makers, Surf Perimeters, and Oscarlino, while key returning brands include Didriksons, Fjallraven, Kangol, Bailey of Hollywood, and Cheaney Shoes.