Zalando announces second edition of Bread & Butter by Zalando

After a successful debut of Bread & Butter by Zalando last September, the German online retail giant has announced first details about its second 'trend show,' which will take place from 1st to 3rd September 2017 at Arena Berlin. The motto this year is 'BOLD'.

After taking over the bankrupt fair last year, Zalando had quickly announced plans of a complete revamp and converting the event from a trade show to a trend show. True to its word, the e-tailer turned the former exclusive trade fair into a public fashion festival with live music, workshops and digital innovations. This concept will continue in 2017 and include insights into recent trends in fashion, music and lifestyle. First confirmed brand partners are Adidas, Alpha Industries, Converse, Lee, Reebok and Vans.

“Last year we successfully started a whole new chapter in the history of Zalando and Bread & Butter. We connected more than 20,000 people at the event with the fashion and music they love and amplified the content through digital channels beyond Berlin into 15 countries,“ remembers Carsten Hendrich, Zalando's VP brand marketing, about last year's start.

“With our new motto BOLD, we want to take [Bread & Butter] to the next level: Our aim is to celebrate the various facets that the fashion world has to offer and use technology and live communication channels to establish this platform across all fashionistas in Europe,” adds Hendrich.

According to Zalando, the new Bread & Butter motto for 2017 – ‘BOLD’ – is a celebration of courage, character and individuality. Thus, the concept rejects the idea of fashion telling people what to wear or how to wear it. “It is about giving people the strength to go their own way, do their own thing and be who they want to be,” stated Zalando in its latest press release.

Details regarding ticket prices, program and brand partners will be revealed in the upcoming months. In the meantime, why not relive last year's memories through pictures and videos ?

Image: FashionUnited