16Arlington wins BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund 2023

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced cult London label 16Arlington as the winner of the annual BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund.

The brand will now receive 150,000 pounds to support its growth as well as pro-bono business mentoring and professional services.

Founded in 2018 by Italian couple and design duo Marco Capaldo and the late Federica Cavenati, 16Arlington has attracted international fans including celebrities Hailey Bieber, Simone Ashley, Emma Corrin, Adwoa Aboah, Jodie Turner Smith, Olivia Rodrigo, and Naomi Campbell.

The brand beat six other finalists to win the prize: Awake Mode, Ahluwalia, Alighieri, Completedworks, Pīferi, and Supriya Lee.

The Fund, which is supported by British Vogue, Burberry and Paul Smith, sets out criteria requiring applicants to produce collections consist primarily of womenswear and/or womenswear accessories, though all gender collections are eligible.

Competing brands had to focus on three pillars of the Institute of Positive Fashion - the environment, people, and community & craftsmanship.

The judging panel for this year’s Fund included BFC’s CEO Caroline Rush, British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, designer and model Alexa Chung, and the Financial Times fashion editor, Lauren Indvik.

BFC chief executive Caroline Rush said in a release: “Congratulations to Marco Capaldo on receiving this year’s BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund for 16Arlington. We pay tribute to the late Federica Cavenati, a remarkable creative force behind 16Arlington.

“Since its inception, the brand has captivated the fashion industry with its innovative and bold approach to womenswear. I am excited to see Marco’s continued impact and creative vision as 16Arlington embark on this new chapter of success.

“Congratulations to all the shortlisted designers who are a true reflection of the outstanding creative talent in the UK.”

Past winners of the Fund include Richard Quinn (2022), Bethany Williams (2021), Wales Bonner (2019), Molly Goddard (2018), Mother of Pearl & palmer//harding (2017), Sophia Webster (2016), Mary Katrantzou (2015), Peter Pilotto (2014), Nicholas Kirkwood (2013), Jonathan Saunders (2012), Christopher Kane (2011), and Erdem (2010).