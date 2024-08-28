2024’s Style Leaders: The Top Ten Most Influential Celebrities

It’s safe to say that today’s media remains captivated by our enduring obsession with celebrities. Americans watch their stories on Instagram, scroll through their TikTok, keep up to date with their YouTube videos, and binge-watch their reality TV shows. From the ever-popular E! show “Keeping Up with the Kardashian” to “The D’Amelio Show” on Hulu to the creation of channels like Entertainment Tonight and TMZ, which are dedicated to reporting on the lives of celebrities, our cultural obsession with celebrities runs deep. As many Americans remain fascinated with all aspects of the private lives of celebrities, many seek to emulate their fashion style. While some celebrities are credited with following the latest fashion trends, there are some who are credited with setting them. But which of Hollywood’s A-listers can say they are among the most fashionable influencers?

The answer may surprise you - but to those who are a fan of this musician turned entrepreneur, it will be the only obvious answer to this question: Rihanna. According to a recent study conducted by online women’s and footwear brand Public Desire, which analyzed social media data across several platforms to find out which celebrities' styles are the most frequently copied, the Caribbean Queen herself took the top spot in the list of celebrities whose style is copied the most in 2024.

Public Desire study reveals the Top Ten most Influential Celebrity Styles of 2024

Public Desire Study Most Influential Celebrities 2024 Credits: Public Desire

The list, which includes well-known, influential figures such as fashion icons, musicians, and actors who were chosen due to their cultural relevance in 2024, sees RiRi secure the first spot. Her distinct streetwear chic style leads to 128.1K monthly searches. In addition, her unique sense of style generates 35 million mentions on social media and inspires 1,797 fashion-related pins on Pinterest.

Topping the list of celebrities whose styles are the most copied, it is evident that Rihanna’s fashion house, Fenty Company, founded by the artist under the LVMH banner that includes the brands Fenty Beauty by Rihanna and Savage X Fenty Lingerie by Rihanna, further cements her status as one of the world’s most fashion influential celebrities.

The second on the list is Taylor Swift, who has the highest monthly fashion-related search volume. Generating 3,393,100 monthly searches, Swift also saw 1,178 fashion-linked pins on Pinterest. Her ranking on the list is shaped by her prevalent social media influence, Pinterest board activity, and numerous brand partnerships, in addition to her style. Known for her trendsetting fashion moments, such as her designer gowns and sequined body suits worn during her Eras Tour (the highest-grossing string of concerts of all time), this only fuels the public's ongoing fascination with her style.

Taylor Swift wearing Etro at The Eras Tour. Credits: Getty Images via Etro.

Ranked in third place, Kim Kardashian was found to have the most fashion-related pins on Pinterest, totaling 2,265. As one of the most emulated celebrities in terms of style, her role as a fashion trendsetter is undeniable. Co-founding shapewear and clothing brand Skims, which is now valued at 4 billion USD, her substantial influence extends across fashion, social media, and brand partnerships, solidifying her position as a powerful influencer.

Kylie Jenner is fourth among the most influential celebrities, boasting the most appearances at fashion week. Her own brands, Khy and Kylie Cosmetics, numerous brand collaborations, and trend-setting bodycon and cottage-core styles continue to captivate public attention. Model and actress Gigi Hadid ranks fifth on the list, driven by her 21 million social media mentions, which place her third in this category.

Calvin Klein ad starring Kendall Jenner. Credits: PVH.

In sixth place is the other Jenner sister, Kendall Jenner, known for her widely copied style. She ranks second in fashion week attendance and brand collaborations, further cementing her influence. Model Bella Hadid is the seventh most copied celebrity in 2024, with 16 million fashion-related mentions on social media. However, her lower search volume might reflect her decision to step back from the spotlight this year following controversy over the Adidas SL72 shoe campaign, which commemorated the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Model Hailey Bieber takes eighth place. Despite having one of the lowest search volumes, she achieved a strong overall score of 32.6 due to her significant presence at major fashion shows during fashion weeks and on Pinterest. Actress Zendaya ranks ninth, with the fewest social media mentions at 6 million. Yet, her fashion week appearances, brand partnerships, and high-fashion red carpet moments keep her in the public eye.

Zendaya, Hunter Schafer and Jennifer López front row at the Haute Couture SS24 show from Schiaparelli Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Closing out the top ten is artist Dua Lipa, who remains a key figure in fashion with 11 million social media mentions despite the lowest search volume of 22,400 and just 849 Pinterest pins.

The score used by Public Desire for their ranking was calculated based on several factors: monthly search volume, social media mentions, the number of Pinterest pins on fashion-related boards, presence at fashion weeks, and whether the celebrity set a trend or aesthetic.