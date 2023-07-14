24S and Tokyo James unveil exclusive capsule collection

French multi-brand retailer 24S has tapped Tokyo James for an exclusive capsule inspired by the designer’s love for Paris.

Aptly titled “Paris”, the 2022 LVMH Prize finalist set out to reimagine five existing jackets from his eponymous label as an ode to the city. “When we think of Paris we see fairy tales and fantasy,” said James. “I wanted to take that dream and find the intersectionality with reality…Create a dream that fits and exists in your everyday life.”

A long supporter of emerging talent, 24S has teamed up with two other LVMH prize alums this year. Maud Barrionuevo, 24S’ Marketplace Director, arrived at the prospect of collaboration through a chance encounter after spotting James in a striking embellished moto jacket. “I suggested that we re-interpret the must-have jackets of the season: a bomber, a denim jacket, a blazer, and a biker jacket,” said Barrionuevo.

Featuring new silhouettes, textural detailing, added embellishments, and handwritten love notes to Paris, the reworked styles offer brand codes fused with Parisian flair adapted for a new audience. Capturing his personal appreciation for the city, each motif “carries a sense of history as if each area has a story to tell,” which James further embodies in his modelling for the campaign.

As James draws upon elements of British tailoring and Nigerian roots, the designers’ knack for global connection is inherent to his design vision. “The merging of worlds has always been important to the brand,” said James, seamlessly allowing him to create “heritage pieces reinvented within the world of Paris” for the capsule.

“This capsule with Tokyo James is very visual and creative, but also easy to wear, because it's composed of key wardrobe essentials. It's the perfect balance,” said Barrionuevo, expecting the collection to resonate with both the company’s mission and its dedicated consumer base.

With prices ranging between 778 dollars to 1,884 dollars, the one-of-a-kind pieces signify a continued future in upcycling for the brand. “Every season for the past years, at least 30 percent of the collection is made from upcycled fabrics,” said James. “It gives us the opportunity to play with, manipulate and reinvent fabrics,” while upholding sustainability-driven values.

Credits: Tokyo James in the Vegan Leather Bomber Jacket. Courtesy of 24S.

Credits: The Black Classic Suit Jacket. Courtesy of 24S.