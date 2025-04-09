A breakdown of fashion's top-performing TikTok content in March

TikTok continues to cement itself as a vital platform in fashion marketing strategies, not just for Gen Z engagement but as a broader tool for storytelling, brand visibility, and digital influence. In March, the most-followed fashion brands on TikTok rolled out a series of high-performing videos that speak to the evolving language of digital content in fashion. Based on FashionUnited’s TikTok Fashion Index —which ranks fashion brands by their following on the platform—we examined the five TikTok videos that garnered the highest like-to-view ratios, offering a clearer picture of authentic engagement over paid reach.

Here are the top-performing videos, ranked by like counts relative to views, along with a breakdown of what made each campaign resonate:

Adidas: Relatability through entertainment (23.3M views, 2.8M likes, 15K comments, 130K saves)

Adidas captured lightning in a bottle with its TikTok video from the Sidemen charity football match featuring Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed—two internet personalities whose appeal lies in their unscripted, high-energy behavior. Their presence created immediate relatability for viewers familiar with Twitch and YouTube culture, and Adidas leveraged this by aligning itself with creators whose influence extends beyond sportswear. The combination of casual humour, entertainment, and real-time action positioned Adidas not just as a brand sponsor, but as a fluent participant in internet culture.

The 2.8 million likes point to a high level of organic engagement. The save count (130K) suggests that audiences found the content worth revisiting, an important signal of sustained brand interest. In a time where authenticity is more valuable than polish, this campaign shows that the right influencer mix can translate directly into cultural capital.

Louis Vuitton: Star power on the runway (10.6M views, 688K likes, 4.6K comments, 36.6K saves)

Louis Vuitton’s top video of the month came from the FW25 Ready-to-wear runway, where the brand spotlighted Felix, Australian rapper and K-pop idol, on the catwalk. The brand’s strategic use of celebrity here does more than chase visibility; it reinforces Louis Vuitton’s identity as a cross-cultural luxury powerhouse. Felix brings with him a dedicated fanbase, spanning continents and digital platforms, and LV capitalised on this by incorporating him into their core creative output rather than as an accessory to it.

The success of this video lies in its clean blend of pop culture, performance, and product—a mix that reinforces the brand’s position at the intersection of high fashion and entertainment. The high save rate also indicates audience alignment with Felix as a fashion figure, not just a celebrity cameo.

Dior: Emotional immersion through fashion (75M views, 120K likes, 450 comments, 4K saves)

Dior’s TikTok video, which offers a sweeping summary of the Autumn Winter 2025 Ready-to-wear show, demonstrates the power of emotional immersion over information delivery. The content is cinematic, paced like a mood piece rather than a traditional runway edit.

Despite the lower like-to-view ratio, the content’s viral reach (75 million views) positions Dior as a master of top-of-funnel awareness. The relatively low engagement may indicate that the video functioned more as visual theatre than a call to interact—but its scale speaks to Dior’s authority in the digital fashion space.

Burberry: Storytelling through rising talent (10.3M views, 95K likes, 800 comments, 4K saves)

Burberry’s most engaged TikTok in March featured Aimee Lou Wood, star of the latest season of "White Lotus," in a soft, intimate moment where she shared her favourite rom-com cliche while wearing the iconic trench coat. The campaign skillfully wove together romantic nostalgia, personal storytelling, and British elegance—a clear nod to Burberry’s current brand positioning around love and connection.

The choice of Wood reflects a smart casting move: she’s a rising name with emotional depth and relatability, perfectly in sync with Burberry’s evolving aesthetic. This TikTok functions as a miniature narrative, grounded in character and feeling, that strengthens Burberry’s emotional foothold. The emotional tone and format made it highly savable and comment-worthy, with audiences engaging not just with the fashion, but with the feeling.

Gucci: Curiosity drives engagement (13M views, 85K likes, 170 comments, 3K saves)

Gucci’s most liked TikTok in March was not the campaign itself, but a behind-the-scenes look at its SS25 shoot. The content offered a rare peek into the production mechanics of a luxury campaign, tapping into audience curiosity and dismantling some of the mystique of high fashion.

This strategy plays to a growing trend: audiences crave transparency. They want to understand what happens off-camera, how narratives are constructed, and who is behind the lens. For Gucci, this behind-the-scenes format made the brand feel more accessible without diluting its prestige.

Conclusion: Engagement through alignment, not just visibility

When stripped of paid amplification, the most effective TikTok content this month has one thing in common: alignment. Each video aligned with both platform dynamics (authenticity, personality, curiosity) and brand DNA. From Adidas’ influencer integration to Dior’s cinematic storytelling, these brands demonstrated that engagement comes not from simply showing up on TikTok, but from showing up in the right tone, with the right faces, and through the right format.

The TikTok Fashion Index is not just a ranking of follower counts—it is a temperature check on the cultural fluency of fashion brands. As these examples show, understanding the nuances of digital culture is what transforms presence into performance.