A recap of the trade fairs and conferences in July 2019

The Berlin Fashion Week, which takes place twice a year, attracts an international audience, is a well-established industry get-together and is a vital economic factor for Berlin. In July 2019, we visited all exhibitions in order to be able to report on the trends of Berlin’s fashion industry.

During the Spring / Summer 2020 edition, it became very clear that the current increased interest in environmental issues, which can be seen in numerous climate demonstrations and media coverage of waste problems and microplastics in the seas, was also evident in the programme of the trade fairs and conferences. The criticism of the fast fashion industry is constantly growing, as well as the interest and demand for sustainable clothing. Not only the sustainability hub NEONYT, but also the other fashion fairs of Berlin Fashion Week responded to this trend.

NEONYT - The Hub for Sustainability

NEONYT is the global hub for fashion, sustainability and innovation. Once again, 170 brands and labels of 20 countries presented their current collections and ideas at Kraftwerk Berlin. Olaf Schmidt, Vice President of Textiles & Textile Technologies of the Messe Frankfurt sums it all up, “Ten years after the founding of NEONYT’s predecessor format Greenshowroom, the industry is on the verge of a breakthrough and a change is becoming tangible. Over the years, we have made sustainable fashion in Berlin presentable and shaped NEONYT into a topic that makes Berlin Fashion Week shine worldwide as a pioneering platform in terms of sustainability.”

According to the organisers, there is a noticeable increase in the interest of conventional fashion retailers in sustainable fashion.

Panorama and Selvedge Run X Zeitgeist

Under the roof of Berlin’s ExpoCenter, Panorama took place alongside Selvedge Run X Zeitgeist and the sustainable trade fair XOOM. A total of 600 brands presented their collections for Spring/Summer 2020. The motto of the 14th edition of Panorama Berlin was “Berlin Vibes”. Considering the motto, the national and European trade audience gathered in the thematically coordinated halls. The new theme of Hall 6 “Berlin Fashion Market”, dealt with second-hand, preloved fashion and re-seller segments.

Xoom at Panorama

XOOM Berlin combined trade fair stands for sustainable brands and provided information and networking opportunities in Hall 5. The case study, “Fusion Fashion – Integration of Ethical Brands in Retail” was presented at the centre of the trade fair stands.

The Premium Group’s Trade Fair Formats

Another Berlin Fashion Week season has ended successfully. Anita Tillmann, Managing Partner of the Premium Group, expresses her satisfaction regarding the results of the trade fair formats in July 2019, “The PREMIUM GROUP stands for content, exchange and inspiration. The visitors feedback regarding PREMIUM, SHOW&ORDER X PREMIUM and SEEK was positive. Visitors leave the trade fairs with new impulses and further contacts. Buyers of Breuninger to Soto to Macy’s came to visit.”

Premium and Premium X SHOW&ORDER

The trade fair duo PREMIUM and PREMIUM X SHOW&ORDER took place at the STATION at Kühlhaus. A strikingly large selection of sustainable brands that rely on alternative and more environmentally friendly production methods and innovative materials was presented here. National Geographic showcased their new collection of waterproof jackets. In addition to sustainability, another focal point of the trade fair were design and lifestyle products. SHOW&ORDER took place on a total of 5 floors. What particularly stood out was the wide selection of accessories and colourful clothes, which were displayed.

SEEK

The contemporary street fashion fair has been around for a total of ten years. The Spring / Summer 2020 edition of SEEK attracted a professional audience to Arena Berlin. Urban fashion, accessories and sneakers of more than 250 national and international brands were exhibited here. Upcycling, recycling and sustainability were important topics at this year’s SEEK, which was clearly demonstrated by the presence of brands like Superstainable and Dedicated. “Numerous sustainable brands at SEEK are experiencing an order boom, due to their rapidly growing target group,” Anita Tillmann explains.

The Conferences

In July 2019, the two trade fair formats of Berlin Fashion Week also impressed the audience with well-known speakers and inspiring talks.

#FASHIONTECH

On the 4th of July, #FASHIONTECH took place for the tenth time. However, this time the conference for fashion and technology, with its associated business platform took place at a new location, the Festsaal Kreuzberg, which is in the close vicinity of SEEK. Anita Tillmann, Managing Partner of the PREMIUM Group, Michael Stracke, Chief Business Development Officer, and Ole Tillmann, Founder & CEO of Peak welcomed the international audience. Lectures, masterclasses and interactive exhibitions provided exciting insights into the future of the industry. The expert talks were divided into four thematic areas “Sustainable Future”, “Digital Business”, “Street Culture” and “E-Sports and Gaming”. Michael Stracke is satisfied with the July issue of the #FASHIONTECH and explains that “It was definitely the right decision to move closer to our PREMIUM Group trade fair, with SEEK right next door.”

Fashionsustain

“We are Water” was the motto of NEONYT’s conference Fashionsustain. For two days, it was all about technological innovations and sustainable developments, as well as how to drive real changes in the fashion and textile industry. On the top floor of Berlin’s location, Kraftwerk, the panel discussions focused on possibilities for more sustainable denim production and how the fashion industry can be made more sustainable in future. Recycling, upcycling, water consumption, as well as innovative materials were important discussion points. A panel with Steven Bathell of Bank&Vogue, Ina Budde of Circular.Fashion, Filippo Rici of Reclaim-to-Wear and Lydia Schmidt of I:Collect dealt with the topic “upcycling”.

Author: Berlin Fashion Week