Adidas and Reebok team up for first sneaker collab

Sportswear giants Adidas and Reebok have teamed up to launch a collaborative sneaker for the first time: Instapump Fury Boost.

The Instapump Fury was launched by Reebok in 1994 - a modern, minimalist sandal-like design stretched over a thin GraphLite shard that bridged a gaping Split Sole unit. The new Instapump Fury Boost combines the Instapump with the performance power and cushioning of Adidas’ exclusive Boost technology.

“Instapump Fury Boost is exactly something we would have tried back in 1994 if we had the technology,” Steven Smith, designer of the Instapump Fury, said in a statement. “We were always experimenting to find the best cushioning system possible. It is great to build a hybrid of the best of both brands’ technologies.”

Kelly Hibler, general manager, Reebok Classic, commented: “When the Instapump Fury was released in 1994, there was no other athletic shoe like it. Even today, it feels ambitiously experimental. Now 25 years later, the Instapump Fury is ready for reinvention. Celebrating the legacy of the Instapump and the cushioning of adidas’s Boost technology, the Instapump Fury Boost is here for a whole new generation.”

The Instapump Fury Boost will be featured across three packs that capture the heritage of both the Fury and Boost concepts. The packs will launch throughout the remainder of Autumn/Winter 2019. The first of the three packs, the Instapump Fury Boost “Prototype”, will be available exclusively at atmosCon Japan 10/5 limited to 50 pairs only.