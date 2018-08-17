Adidas designed Real Madrid jerseys from recycled ocean plastic

Adidas has recycled ocean plastic into soccer jerseys for the Real Madrid CF kit. It is the first time Parley Ocean Plastic, a company which aims to end marine plastic pollution, has been able to supply a mass produced shirt.

Adidas in a press release stated the new kit will be worn during the 2018/19 season and comes in a bold new coral colourway. In addition to providing a stand-out look both in stadium and on the street, the jersey’s unique colouring represents various shades of coral; "an homage to the beauty of the oceans that we need to protect."

“Real Madrid has the power to amplify our message, to share it with their massive global following and to bring it to life with their own decisions & actions,” says Parley For The Oceans founder Cyrill Gutsch. “The message is an urgent one. It addresses the survival of our oceans, of our own species. It addresses the massive problem of marine plastic pollution. It questions the material itself & defines plastic as a prime example of a toxic substance which we can’t afford anymore. It creates too much damage to our oceans and our own health. That is why we are calling for a Material Revolution.”

As a founding member, adidas supports Parley For The Oceans in its education and communication programs, as well as its comprehensive Ocean Plastic Program that intends to end plastic pollution of the oceans through the three pillars of the Parley A.I.R. Strategy: Avoid, Intercept and Re-design.

Additionally, adidas & Parley For The Oceans collaborate to turn plastic waste into high-performance footwear and apparel by converting up-cycled marine plastic debris into technical yarn fibres.

Photo courtesy of Adidas