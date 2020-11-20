Adidas launches collaborative collection with Wales Bonner

Adidas has launched its first collaboration with Wales Bonner. The Fall/Winter 2020 collection first debuted on the runway during London Fashion Week earlier this year, and is now available for retail.

The collection is inspired by Bonner's Jamaican heritage, bringing together literary and musical references that explore 1970s subcultures from the perspective of Caribbean youth in London.

Pieces include tracksuits, a football jersey, cotton T-shirts, two different versions of the iconic Adidas Samba sneaker and the designer's take on the SL72 sneaker silhouette.

The adidas Originals by Wales Bonner Fall/Winter 2020 collection is currently available globally through select retailers as well as Adidas' e-commerce site.

Image: Adidas