Air and Grace launches its first ever Vegan Collection

British footwear brand Air and Grace is launching its first-ever Vegan collection this autumn.

The line, approved by PETA, is described by the brand as “long-awaited” and will be made entirely from animal-free materials and features five different designs of trainer in Air and Grace’s ‘Cru' and ‘Alto’ styles, available in a range of prints and colours along with two summer espadrilles styles.

The summer espadrilles, handmade in Spain, are available now, priced at 99 pounds and 129 pounds, and the trainer collection, handmade in Portugal, will be available for pre-order from August with prices starting at 149 pounds.

The new collection draws inspiration from some of Air and Grace’s signature styles with the shoes being made from the same innovative “tender loving air comfort technology,” made up of three different layers of vegan memory and recovery foam cushioning and adhesives, ensuring “luxurious comfort”.

Founder of Air and Grace, Claire Burrows, said in a statement: “We designed the new Vegan Collection in response to popular customer demand for animal-free products. With veganism moving heavily into the mainstream, it felt only natural and in keeping with the Air and Grace ethos to provide not only vegans, but all women, with an offering that met consumer needs and combined a unique blend of considered comfort, quality and style – and true to Air and Grace, provided women with shoes that look great, feel great, and stand the test of time.”

Images: courtesy of Air and Grace