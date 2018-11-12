Amazon launches several pop-up stores in Europe

After opening its first pop-up store in London last month, Amazon has announced similar plans in several other European cities. Titled “Amazon Loft for Christmas”, the pop-ups are set to run from November 6-26 in Milan, Paris, Madrid, Berlin and Amsterdam. Electronics, books, toys, apparel, home goods and beauty products will be offered in the retail space.

”We will recreate the environment and soul of a home, under whose roof we will bring together the brands our customers appreciate the most”, said Mariangela Marseglia, Country Manager for Amazon Italy and Spain, in a statement published on Amazon’s Italian corporate page.

In addition to selling popular products from Amazon’s marketplace, the pop-ups will offer a series of activities and experiences, such as book signings, workshops and performances.