American Eagle Outfitters pledges to be carbon neutral by 2030

American Eagle Outfitters has unveiled new sustainability goals which include a pledge to achieve carbon neutrality in all of its owned and operated facilities (offices, stores, distribution centers) and employee business travel by 2030.

The company additionally plans to reduce its carbon emissions 40 percent by 2030 and 60 percent by 2040 in its manufacturing from a 2018 base year.

By 2030, the retailer is aiming for 50 percent of the water used in its laundries to be recycled, water usage in jeans production to be slashed by 30 percent, and ensure that wastewater from water-intensive facilities is free from hazardous chemicals.

Within the same timeframe it also wants all cotton used in products to be 100 percent sustainably sourced, to use 50 percent sustainable polyester, and to ensure that 100 percent of viscose is from non-endangered forests and increase sourcing of sustainably produced viscose fibers.

“At American Eagle Outfitters we focus on youth and their optimism toward the future, so building a better world for generations to come is fundamental to our brands, values and purpose,” Jay Schottenstein, executive chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “We pledge to accelerate sustainability improvements across our entire organization, and throughout the supply chain, holding ourselves accountable through the adoption of science-based targets. As a leading retailer, we are dedicated to working across the industry to create systemic changes in garment manufacturing.”