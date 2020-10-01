Ami to broadcast Paris fashion week show in Times Square, NYC

French fashion brand Ami is to broadcast its Spring Summer 2021 show on a 7,695 square foot screen in Times Square, New York.

The catwalk presentation will be held during Paris Fashion Week on October 3rd and will be streamed in Times Square the following day.

The label’s founder Alexandre Mattiussi is thought to be mostly street casting models for the show, “representing different ages and including people from the label’s circle of friends,” wrote WWD.

Designers in Paris have been in flux deciding whether or not to hold physical shows, as the French capital remains a code red for many travellers and a second lockdown is looming. In America, where to date many stores remain closed, some see Paris fashion week events as irresponsible and criticised Europeans for hosting catwalk presentations with live audiences.

Last week the French government announced new restrictions on gatherings, including curfews and early closure of bars and restaurants.

[Commenting on his decision to hold a physical show](https://fashionunited.uk/news/fashion/ami-confirms-it-will-hold-a-physical-show-at-paris-fashion-week/2020090150662, Mattiussi said: “Presenting during the Paris Women’s Fashion Week comes from my desire to privilege a physical show rather than a digital one this season, as nothing carries the emotion like a show in public. I truly feel that, in this period more than ever, we are in need of human connection.”

Image via Ami Facebook