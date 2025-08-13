Asket to launch final product

How many garments should an essential wardrobe contain? Opinions differ. Some may manage for quite a while with just three t-shirts, two pairs of trousers, a shirt/blouse and a sweater while others may last just two days with it.

Swedish slow fashion brand Asket has been thinking about this question for quite some time; in fact, since it was founded ten years ago. The idea was to build a clothing brand that meets the need for a permanent wardrobe. With 50 pieces.

“From the beginning, we have held that there is a natural limit to what belongs in a permanent wardrobe. Every garment must earn its place — for its enduring aesthetic relevance and everyday utility,” explains the brand in a statement.

The Asket archive in the London store. Which successful clothing brand can fit all its products in just one cabinet? Credits: Simone Preuss / FashionUnited

Is Asket shutting shop?

The 50 pieces are now about to be completed. The last product, a pair of wool trousers, will be released in September, and then that is it. There will be no new products. Does this mean Asket is shutting shop? Not at all. The label remains committed to sustainability and will continue to refine its collection of timeless essentials. “Its continuous refinement will remain a lifelong pursuit,” promises Asket.

“In the years ahead, you will see thoughtful updates, subtle evolutions and considered improvements across our deliberately limited range of 49 — soon 50 — menswear essentials,” the label adds.

The development of “timeless essentials”

According to Asket, what is essential? Which 50 garments have earned their place? It began in 2015 with a white t-shirt, now available in two weights and lengths. Shirts followed, starting with the organic cotton Oxford shirt, now also available in linen, poplin, flannel and denim. For colder days, the organic cotton or wool overshirt. A polo shirt is also a must-have, with long or short sleeves. For leisurewear: a loopback sweatshirt with matching pants in two lengths, a hoodie, with or without zip.

That is 18 products so far, with knitwear, pants, jackets, underwear and accessories still missing. There is a merino wool sweatshirt, available as a quarter-zip, turtleneck or polo shirt. There is also a merino wool cardigan, a cashmere sweater and a heavy wool sweater for cold days.

In terms of coats, Asket offers a short wool coat, a car coat, a field jacket, a zip-up jacket and, of course, a denim jacket. This brings the number to 30 different products.

And the rest? Underwear (two styles), organic cotton or merino wool socks, swim shorts, a belt in three colours, a cashmere scarf (also available oversized) and a beanie, in wool or cashmere. Wait, that is only 40 products.

What is missing? Pants. Denims in three fits, chinos in two finishes and fits, cotton or linen shorts and merino wool trousers, so that every season is covered.

No 50: “The Wool Trouser” - coming soon. Credits: Asket

The wool trouser, made from 100 percent merino wool and woven in Italy, will arrive in September and can be pre-ordered now.

If one adds the womenswear collection, which was introduced in 2021, there are a few more products: the tank top, which is also popular with men, a slip dress and a slip skirt.