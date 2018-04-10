Asos to launch own in-house homeware range

London - Asos is expanding its own product category, as the British online fashion giant is set to launch its own homeware range. The new in-house homeware comes as the etailer continues to grow its in-house offering, which includes apparel, activewear, and beauty.

The London-based retailer is currently recruiting a team of designers to work on its Asos homeware range, who will be in charge of developing and designing a number of multi-product collections, such as textiles and ceramics. When asked for additional commentary on the new product range, Asos declined to comment.

Asos has slowly been expanding its lifestyle offering for the past few months, which includes products such as pillows, beddings, mugs and lamps from a number of third-party brands like Sass & Belle and Hashtag.

The launch of Asos's own homeware range follows on from the debut of the retailer's own beauty and grooming collection, Asos Design Make-Up, which launched in September 2017 and the launch of its in-house sportswear collection Asos 4505 this February.

The online retailer's product expansion is part of it's wider, rather ambitious aim of increasing its revenues 25 to 30 percent this year. Although part of this is likely to stem from Asos international expansion, its push into new categories will also help fuel this. In a report from the Observer, analysts at City broker Stiel note that this could just be the start of Asos product push.

“Asos maintains a fashion focus, although it recently expanded into beauty. What could be next? We speculate homeware, supported by the 3D printing technology revolution. From there, the sky is the limit,” said Stifel's report. At the same time, Asos has also been investing in its logistical operations as well as its technology to improve its service offering.

The etailer now offers a try before you buy service and same-day delivery option in London, Leeds and Manchester and recently introduced a try-before-you-buy option. Asos was also praised for using a range of different sized models to showcase its fashion offering, which helps customers visualise what a garment may look like on their body type.