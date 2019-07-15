Badgley Mischka launches new swim collections at Miami Swim Week

Badgley Mischka debuted its latest swimwear collection at Miami Swim Week this weekend. Highlighting the same timeless glamour seen in its apparel lines, the new collection of men's and women's swim pieces features elegant design with classic silhouettes.

"The collection adds a unique offering to the current swim market and reflects Mark Badgley and James Mischka's signature elegance and from the red carpet to the pool or beach." said Arie Setton, CEO, Badgley Mischka Swim, in a statement.

The latest Badgley Mischka swim collection includes 30 women's pieces and 10 men's, with prices ranging from 89 to 349 dollars. The women's designs include ruffled one pieces, beaded and high-waist bikinis and two-tone reversible string bikinis. The men's items are crafted from technical swim twill for comfort with design details such as Caribbean prints and unique rivets.

The collection will retail through Badgley Mischka's e-commerce site, as wel as its Los Angeles flagship.