Badgley Mischka to design exclusive collection for Cunard

American fashion house Badgley Mischka is to design a capsule collection exclusively for luxury cruise line Cunard.

Designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka stated in a video announcement that they would be headlining Cunard's 2020 Transatlantic Fashion Crossing on flagship liner Queen Mary 2, departing Southampton, England on May 24, 2020, where they would showcase their capsule collection.

The exclusive collection for Cunards will consist of formal wear and casual resort wear and will be available to purchase onboard during the voyage.

In addition, Badgley Mischka also confirmed that they will be debuting their 2021 resort collection in a catwalk show onboard to mark the first time a fashion collection has been launched on a Cunard ship.

Cunard’s Transatlantic Fashion Crossing celebrates the world of fashion with guests onboard and features catwalks, talks, hosted dinners, as well as exclusive shopping events. For the 2019 event, which will be its fourth year, headline names include the Duchess of Sussex’s milliner of choice, Stephen Jones, as well as Stuart Weitzman, Pat Cleveland, Lindy Woodhead, Rose Marie Bravo and Stanley Tucker.

Cunard is also partnering with Graduate Fashion Foundation, and six graduates, selected by the foundation and Colin McDowell will have the opportunity to showcase pieces from their graduate collections via a catwalk show at sea.