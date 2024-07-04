Billie Faiers launches debut swimwear with George at Asda

Supermarket clothing brand George at Asda has unveiled a new swimwear collection with collaborator TV personality Billie Faiers, building on the success of her previous womenswear and children’s collections.

The swimwear collection launches on July 4 and has been crafted with Faiers' “individual aesthetic to bring an injection of glamourous style to those summer occasions”.

George at Asda x Billie Faiers swimwear collection Credits: George at Asda

Commenting on the expansion of her womenswear collaboration, Faiers said in a statement: “I am so excited to see this collection come to life, swimwear has always been something we’d set our sights on and after the success of my children’s and womenswear collections with George, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to jump at.

“Each of the products in the range are made using soft and lightweight fabrics and the fits are all amazing, super flattering and perfect for summer holidays.”

George at Asda x Billie Faiers swimwear collection Credits: George at Asda

The line features one-piece swimsuits and “figure-enhancing” bikinis in patterned chevron designs, seersucker rib, and metallic fabrics, alongside cover-ups, including a gold metallic crochet knitted dress featuring nude rhinestone-encrusted mesh.

Glenda Hansford, buying director at George at Asda, added: “We’re thrilled to enter a new category with Billie. The new swimwear range is an excellent addition to Billie’s current offering - particularly as the existing ranges are received so well.

"Billie’s personal style is mirrored in each of the individual pieces from crochet dresses to patterned co-ords and metallic swimsuits, giving consumers fashion-forward pieces at amazing prices. We look forward to seeing the collection launch just in time for those summer moments and our partnership continue to flourish.”

The collection will be available online at george.com and selected Asda stores. Prices start at 10 pounds.

George at Asda x Billie Faiers swimwear collection Credits: George at Asda

George at Asda x Billie Faiers swimwear collection Credits: George at Asda