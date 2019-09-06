Birkenstock teams with Proenza Schouler for latest collaboration

Birkenstock continues to delight its cult following with its fashion collaborations. In the past, the German comfort footwear brand has partnered with a wide range of designers like Rick Owens and Opening Ceremony to integrate signature design DNAs with its own.

Now, Birkenstock has just announced a new collaboration with New York fashion brand Proenza Schouler. Brand founders Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez will bring their unique point of view to two iconic Birkenstock styles, the Arizona and the Milano.

“Birkenstock thrives on innovation and challenges that talents like Proenza Schouler bring to our products," said Birkenstock CEO, Oliver Reichert, in a statement emailed to FashionUnited. "Achieving the balance between respecting our core principles and values, whilst delivering new design propositions is what we look for in our partnerships.”

The Arizona and Milano silhouettes will be reimagined with Proenza Schouler’s unique brand codes taking inspiration from utilitarian workwear and athletic footwear. The unisex shoes will feature Velcro closures rather than the typical hardware buckles, complemented by industrial contrast topstitching. The two-shoe collection will be available in a palette of black, white, ochre and silver, each made from a polished, specchio calf leather derived from past and current Proenza Schouler collections.

Birkenstock x Proenza Schouler collaboration to launch with creative concept

The collaborative collection will be available from select retailers beginning February 2020. Birkenstock and Proenza Schouler have enlisted artists Juergen Teller and Peter Miles to create a visual concept to illustrate the team's creative process and manufacturing process.

While further information has yet to be revealed on this work, a press statement describes the work as "a 3-dimensional visual concept will be designed that embodies both the artistic approach of the designers’ process as well as the timelessness and elevated craftmanship of Birkenstock’s manufacturing heritage."

"Birkenstock and Proenza Schouler both share a common respect and admiration for the craftsmanship and detailed work that goes into all of our products, and we are excited to celebrate these all-important qualities in our collaboration," Proenza Schouler's brand founders wrote in a statement.

Photo credits: courtesy of Birkenstock | photography by Juergen Teller, art direction by Peter Miles