BoohooMan launches first activewear collection

London - Online fashion etailer BoohooMan has launched its first activewear collection. Consisting of 54 pieces, the collection offers a range of performance wear items which feature both a technical and functional aspects.

The debut collection, which offers a strong sense of style to appeal to BoohooMan’s current customer, has been crafted from high quality and functional materials to ensure it is both sustainable and durable. Key design details include waterproof zips and breathable fabrics.

“Continuing the momentum of the brands growth and successful category expansion, BoohooMan is excited to be launching a true activewear collection in time for January. We wanted to offer our customer a range of affordable activewear and gym attire that consists of great quality and stylish options,” said Jay Hassan, Menswear Communications Officer at BoohooMan.

Essential items are offered in the collection, such as hoodies, t-shirts, tracksuits, shorts and bottoms in a number of colours and fits. The debut collection consists of a monochrome colour palette, with pops of acid yellow. Prices for the activewear collection, which is currently available via BoohooMan.com, range from 6 pounds to 40 pounds.

Photos: Courtesy of BoohooMan