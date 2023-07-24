Boss names Fernando Alonso as new brand ambassador

German fashion brand Boss continues its push in Formula 1 after signing Aston Martin Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso as its new brand ambassador.

The move comes after Boss signed a long-term partnership with the Aston Martin team to become its official fashion partner in June 2022, developing looks, formal apparel, and high-performance team and travel wear for its roster of drivers.

For his role as brand ambassador, Boss will dress Alonso at official events off the racetrack, including all major red-carpet moments and interviews. In addition, the Formula 1 driver will support Boss with ongoing promotional activities, brand events, and social media campaigns.

Daniel Grieder, chief executive of Hugo Boss, said in a statement: “Fernando Alonso is an icon on the racetrack and a great personality. I’m beyond excited that he’ll be one of our brand ambassadors over the coming years.

“Fernando neatly embodies what it means to be Boss today: he has a strong sense of will, makes the right decisions, and inspires people all around the world. He’s a perfect fit for Boss with his spirit and his attitude. He’s been pursuing his passion for racing since he was a child and has been celebrating success in motorsports for over 20 years now.”

Commenting on his appointment, Alonso added: “I’ve long been a fan of Boss and I’m thrilled to take on this new role as an ambassador within the larger scope of their sponsorship of the Aston Martin F1 TM Team. I look forward to working closely with the brand and representing what it means to be a true Boss – both on and off the racetrack.”