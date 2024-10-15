Boudoirs and baby dolls: 14 Women's trends for SS25 decoded

With the women's spring/summer 2025 fashion weeks behind us, it's now time to take stock of the trends unveiled at the "Big Four". Between reiterations of already fashionable pieces and novelties inspired by the 18th century, the upcoming summer season continues the cycle of a fashion that never runs out of steam.

1920s

From left to right: Moschino, Erdem, Fendi. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The 1920s silhouette is one of the major trends for SS25. From the dropped waistline to shimmering embellishments and fringes, the codes of the Roaring Twenties embraced a multitude of SS25 shows.

80s shoulders

From left to right: Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Stella McCartney. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

In summer 2025, the 80s shoulder will remain a key marker of the current feminine silhouette. Its angles are softened, however, by a more dropped shoulder than the one it references, even embracing its "too big" side, as a claim to its vintage origin, which makes it not quite the right size.

Delicate flowers

From left to right: Wickstead, Loewe, Shiatzy Chen. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Often pastel and presented on light backgrounds with sometimes semi-transparent materials, the floral motif of the season has the delicacy of 18th-century prints.

All-over Lace

From left to right: Philosophy, Gucci, Phillip Lim. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The lace dress is not an easy trend to wear. And it took several seasons for its bold transparency and the erotic charge that comes with it to soften their scandalous effect and become more acceptable. The SS25 season is therefore not the first to offer this sensual piece, but it could well be the one that establishes it on the mass market.

Transparency

From left to right: Victoria Beckham, Anteprima, Hermès. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

For several seasons now, the contemporary silhouette has been shedding its modesty in favour of transparent pieces. Inspired by the "body positive" trend, translucent garments continue to reveal the body behind veils layered on top.

Bloomer

From left to right: Chloé, Torisheju, Philosophy. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The bloomer, a puffy pant that appeared in the mid-19th century, has conquered the catwalks of the SS25 season. It is worn in a long version, as seen at Chloé, or as shorts, as at Torisheju.

Micro-shorts

From left to right: Max Mara, Shiatzy Chen, Acne Studios. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Since the success of the Miu Miu AW23 show and its underwear worn as the only bottom (the no pants trend), ultra-short pieces, and micro-shorts in particular, have become a recurring feature on the catwalks. The SS25 runways were no exception.

Boudoir

From left to right: Erdem, Christian Cowan, Gucci. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

"A small elegant room in which the mistress of the house retires to be alone or to converse with intimates" (definition from the CNRTL), the boudoir has given rise to a wardrobe whose codes take up those of a fantasised and glamorous femininity: lingerie pieces, negligees, dressing gowns, satin material... For SS25, brands have anchored this approach in a daily wardrobe that has nothing left to hide.

18th-century volume

From left to right: Bottega Veneta, Erdem, Ganni. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

For the SS25 season, many brands are reinterpreting the 18th-century pannier dresses by offering creations with bold volumes. These new shapes emphasise exaggeratedly wide hips as a logical continuation of the famous hourglass silhouette popularized by Kim Kardashian. From Ganni to Bottega Veneta, this French-style dress spirit is reinvented in a lighter version.

Baby-doll

From left to right: Valentino, Costelloe, Chloé. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The puffed sleeves and the flared trapeze cut of the baby doll silhouette marked the SS25 fashion weeks. A trend that fits into the romantic effervescence of the season.

Tunic dress

From left to right: Tove, Maxwell, Sportmax. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The sobriety of the tunic dress follows the Quiet Luxury trend and is reinvented in an ultra-long version. Its look would be almost monastic if it didn't allow itself the audacity of a deep V-neckline.

Cycling shorts

From left to right: Avavav, Louis Vuitton, Yuhan Wang. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

From niche brands to industry heavyweights, cycling shorts were integrated into many silhouettes of the SS25 collections. This piece from activewear, already present for a few seasons, continues to appeal with its practical aspect.

Windbreaker

From left to right: Maitrepierre, Federico Cina, Miu Miu. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Anchored in the Athletic Chic trend, the windbreaker is one of the key pieces of SS25. From Miu Miu to Yuhan Wang, its breathable material and loose fit blend into more or less dressed-up silhouettes, once again blurring the line between outdoor and chic wardrobes.

The wrong coat

From left to right: Prada, N°21, Burberry. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

The wrong coat originates from the "wrong" shoe that appeared in 2023 and whose expression was coined by stylist Allison Bornstein. The idea is based on the unexpected pairing of two pieces that have little to do with each other. For summer 2025, this style trick will be mainly applied to the combination of an outdoor-style coat with a dressy dress.