Burberry links with Naomi Campbell for TB Summer Monogram campaign

Luxury label Burberry has teamed up with Naomi Campbell to unveil its latest TB Summer Monogram collection and campaign.

The brand’s chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci worked with the iconic British model to launch a collection of new monogrammed pieces, presented alongside a campaign mixing digital and physical realities.

“It’s magical working with Riccardo,” Campbell said in a statement. “He always has such a unique vision and continually manages to bring another facet out of me, pushing me to do things I don’t think I can do. Working with Burberry is also always such an honour.”

“It’s a British institution and has been since it started in 1856 - in a way, you feel like you’re representing your country. I feel that British style and attitude always lead the trends. We don’t just wear it, we live it.”

To bring the campaign to life, Riccardo worked with a creative team including photographer Danko Steiner, stylist Catherine Baba, make-up artist Adam Fleischhauer, hairstylist Jawara, and visual artist Frederik Heyman.

The result is a series of lifelike CGI imagery juxtaposed with real images of Campbell standing atop architectural plinths reflected in mirrored water, donning a variety of outfits all of which are covered with interlocking TB initials in summer-inspired colourways, including cobalt blue, deep royal blue and mid-grey.

“For my third TB Summer Monogram collection, I wanted to celebrate the balance of our heritage with the importance of always evolving and looking forwards,” Tisci commented. “The collection captures that optimistic feeling of summer and that feeling of constant momentum, the excitement for what’s next.

“And so, for the campaign, I couldn’t think of anyone better to symbolise this enduring nature than my incredible friend Naomi Campbell. Naomi has this transcendental energy and beauty that embodies both a timeless classicism as well as the vitality of summer.”