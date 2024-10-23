Canadian outerwear brand Moose Knuckles eyes luxury segment

Moose Knuckles, the Canadian outerwear brand, is launching an ambitious creative platform that signals its push into the high-fashion segment. The initiative, dubbed 'Moose Lab', debuts with a capsule collection by the brand's Global Artistic Director, Carlos Nazario, marking a strategic pivot towards fashion-forward interpretations of technical outerwear.

The 12-piece collection, which combines military-inspired elements with 1990s fashion references, represents a significant departure from traditional performance wear. Featuring premium materials including Mongolian wool, leather, and shearling, the range aims to bridge the gap between urban style and arctic functionality.

The launch is supported by a campaign featuring model and diversity advocate Paloma Elsesser, photographed by Vito Fernicola. The choice of Elsesser aligns with the brand's approach to contemporary luxury and inclusive design ethos.

"I was thrilled to collaborate with close friends and the talented Moose Knuckles design team on this capsule collection," said Carlos Nazario, Global Artistic Director of Moose Knuckles. "For me, outerwear transcends mere functionality—it's an integral part of one's style expression. Growing up in New York City, spending time outdoors was a significant part of my life, and outerwear became a statement of my personal aesthetic."

The platform represents a broader industry trend of technical outerwear brands seeking to establish themselves in the luxury fashion space. Moose Lab will serve as an ongoing creative incubator, inviting select designers to reinterpret the brand's heritage through a contemporary lens, merging technical expertise with fashion-forward design.

The collection, which launches exclusively through the brand's direct-to-consumer channels on October 22nd, 2024, arrives as luxury outerwear continues to see strong growth in the premium segment, driven by increasing demand for versatile, high-performance fashion pieces.