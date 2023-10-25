Chloé unveils collaboration with Atelier Jolie

French fashion house Chloé has unveiled its highly anticipated womenswear collaboration with actress Angelina Jolie for her new purpose-driven sustainable fashion label, Atelier Jolie, which launched in May.

The Chloé x Atelier Jolie collection, developed under former Chloé creative director Gabriela Hearst, has been co-designed by Angelina Jolie to combine the French brand’s feminine silhouettes and craftsmanship with the actress’s taste for refined minimalism.

The eveningwear-centric capsule drops in January 2024 and offers sleek dresses, relaxed tailoring, sophisticated outerwear and lightweight layering pieces inspired by “femininity in all its guises”. It incorporates deadstock and natural fabrics, such as organic silk, organic crepe de chine, and certified wool, and has been executed in a largely neutral colour palette to appeal to a “diverse range of skin tones”.

Several of the designs also take inspiration from “treasured items” in Jolie’s wardrobe, including a white embroidered cotton dress she wore as a child and today wears as a top, and a black velvet cape.

Chloé x Atelier Jolie collaboration focuses on sustainability and craftsmanship

The line is made of at least 80 percent lower-impact materials, a higher percentage than any previous collection from the B Corp-certified Maison, exceeding the French fashion house’s annual commitment of 60 percent lower-impact materials in ready-to-wear collections for 2023, as well as the 62 percent lower-impact materials implemented in the AW23 collection.

In addition, each piece in the collection has been manufactured according to Chloé’s social sourcing framework and features partnerships with Akanjo, a World Fair Trade Organisation (WFTO) guaranteed social enterprise based in Madagascar that is committed to training and promoting craftsmanship, as well as La Fabrique Nomade, a Paris-based programme which promotes professional inclusion for refugee and migrant artisans in France.

At least 50 percent of the collection is manufactured through Fair Trade enterprises, social enterprises or social sourcing, added Chloé. This is highlighted by the scallop-mesh embroidery used for a white cotton tank top in the collection developed in partnership with La Fabrique Nomade.

Other highlights from the collaboration include Chloé’s signature lavallière shirt made in deadstock hammered silk-satin pairs, tailored black velvet trousers, and a streamlined three-piece black suit made from deadstock wool gabardine.

The Hollywood star also confirmed that her earnings from this collaboration will go towards creating apprenticeships and building infrastructure for refugees and other underrepresented groups at Atelier Jolie.

The Chloé x Atelier Jolie collection will be available in Chloé boutiques and on the brand’s site from January 2024.