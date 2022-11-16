Christmas 2022: Round-up of the best campaigns

The festive season is fast approaching, and brands have been releasing their Christmas campaigns filled with themes ranging from kindness and joy to community, with added sparkles and charitable intentions, while reflecting the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Barbour ‘One of a Kind-ness’

Barbour has once again enlisted everyone’s favourite bear, Paddington to spread Christmas cheer with a festive and heart-warming tale filled with British charm and awash with good intentions. ‘One of a Kind-ness’ sees Paddington delivering gifts when he notices that Mr Curry, the grumpy neighbour, is feeling left out by the local carol singers. The marmalade sandwich-loving bear then sets out to cheer him up with a gift, a unique Re-Loved Barbour jacket.

Image: Barbour

Paul Wilkinson, group marketing director and managing director USA at Barbour, said in a statement: “We are delighted to feature Paddington in our Christmas film. Extending the life of our garments has been at the heart of our brand for over 100 years and through Barbour Re-Loved, a key focus of our Wax for Life initiative, we have been able to demonstrate in a humorous and sentimental way, the importance of upcycling and how much a thoughtful and unique present can mean particularly at Christmas time.”

Image: Burberry

Burberry ‘The Night Before’

Luxury brand Burberry tapped Shakira and Burna Boy for its ‘The Night Before’ Christmas campaign, which centres around the excitement and anticipation of festive preparations. Shot and directed by Torso, the film shows Burna Boy walking through freshly fallen snow in a quilted nova check jacket with black angel wings attached carrying a sack printed with the house’s signature print brimming with presents. While Shakira transforms the dinner table into a Burberry runway in a sheer tulle gown encrusted in crystals.

">

Image: Burberry

Image: Amazon

Amazon ‘Joy is Made’

For Amazon’s annual Christmas advert, the e-commerce giant has gone for a heart-warming story celebrating the inventive spirit of a loving father who is inspired to create a very special and thoughtful experience for his young daughter. Directed by Academy Award winner Taika Waititi, the campaign sees a young child completely captivated by a festive snow globe, which the father transforms into a life-size version in the greenhouse for his daughter.

Ed Smith, EU general manager of marketing at Amazon, said in a statement: “We’re constantly inspired by the inventive spirit of Amazon customers, and we wanted to tell a story with a different view of generosity and giving at Christmas, and the joy from doing something special for someone you love.

"We’re happy to play a small part in the creation of that joy, but the hero of the story is a father's love for his child.”

">

Image: M&S

M&S ‘Gifts that Give’

This year’s M&S Christmas clothing and home campaign is a celebration of togetherness and community, with the high street retailer joyfully bringing to life how a gift given from M&S this festive season will keep on giving through its partnership with Neighbourly. This is because the retailer is donating 1 million pounds to 1,000 community groups and good causes through Neighbourly, an organisation it has been working with since 2015.

At the heart of the campaign is a TV advert, directed by 'The Greatest Showman' filmmaker Michael Gracey, set to Harry Styles’ ‘Treat People with Kindness’ featuring real-life UK-wide community groups who will benefit from M&S donations, from Hertfordshire-based bikers with hearts of gold to brass bands from Bolton.

Anna Braithwaite, clothing and home marketing director at M&S, said in a statement: “Christmas is a time that brings families and communities together and we know customers are determined to protect those celebrations. Through our campaign and product ranges we want to help make that possible; providing much needed funds to the incredible groups that light up our local communities and by doubling down to deliver the exceptional trusted value our customers want – as they seek out more considered, stylish and thoughtful gifts. There’ really is no better feeling than giving – and we hope this, feel-good campaign puts a smile on our customers’ faces this festive season!”

">

Image: Kate Spade New York

Kate Spade New York ‘Let’s Have a Ball’

For its holiday 2022 campaign, Kate Spade New York is capturing the magic, creativity and energy of NYC, where it states, “anything is possible and there's always something to celebrate”. With a cast including Janet Jumbo, Juliana Schurig, Chloe Magno and Tianna St. Louis, the campaign takes inspiration from the eclectic moments of the festive season and a coming together of friends for a glamourous night in its latest collection filled with cocktail dresses, suits and playful apres-ski sweaters.

Jenny Campbell, chief marketing officer at Kate Spade New York, said: “Our Holiday 2022 campaign sets the scene for a festive occasion that’s glamorous yet intimate, polished but undone, and we’re inviting our community to celebrate with us.

“We were inspired by the idea of friends coming together for a night of glitz and glam in downtown New York, culminating in a late-night bite on a city stoop - what’s more New York than that! We hope that our campaign and collection stirs up excitement for the holiday season and invites our community to have a ball.”

">

Image: TK Maxx

TK Maxx ‘Christmas Nailed’

TK Maxx’s upbeat festive advert focuses on helping British consumers “nail Christmas for less” this year. The campaign tells the story of Sam, who astonishes her family with the amazing gifts she bought them by shopping at TK Maxx. When her family ask her how she did it, her reply is simple: “Just went to TK Maxx”. This then leads to Sam receiving a chain of high-fives started by her father through the town to the soundtrack of Cerrone’s 1977 hit ‘Supernature’.

Deborah Dolce, group director at TK Maxx, added: “With the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, we know this is a tough year and, for many people, Christmas is such an important time to come together with loved ones. Sharing presents is an integral part of the festivities – we all love to treat our friends and family.

“So, we just wanted to let people know you can still do a brilliant job by shopping at TK Maxx; there’s no need to compromise on brands and quality because our gifts are available for up to 60% less than the recommended retail price. And as our upbeat advert highlights, when you find the right gift, at the right price, the feeling is undeniably infectious.”

">

Image: Boots

Boots ‘Joy for All’

Beauty retailer Boots has enlisted ‘It’s a Sin’ actor Lydia West to star in its uplifting Christmas advert for 2022 set to Hall & Oates track ‘You Make My Dreams (Come True)’. The ad follows Holly, played by West, who finds a pair of magical spectacles on the bus, allowing her to see what brings people joy whenever she wears them, including turning her fellow bus passengers from subdued commuters to festive partygoers.

Pete Markey, chief marketing officer at Boots UK, said: “Our customers are telling us they want this Christmas to be a joyful time with loved ones, particularly after another turbulent year. The story of Holly and her magical spectacles shows that finding the right gift for the right person can spark that feeling of joy both for the giver and the recipient. Our extensive range of gifts means that people can be confident that with Boots there is ‘Joy for All’ this Christmas.”

">

Image: Very

Very ‘Lots of Days of Christmas’

Online retailer Very is celebrating all the special moments that make up the festive season for its Christmas 2022 campaign. Soundtracked by Wizzard's much-loved 'I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day', the Christmas advert chronicles one family's multiple festive occasions, celebrating how Christmas is so much more than just one day. The ad spotlights everything from putting up decorations in autumn to attending multiple parties, having a birthday during the festive season, as well as opening presents to highlight how Very is a one-stop shop for all the family.

Robbie Feather, managing director (retail) at The Very Group, commented: “Our customers love Christmas, and we want to show how planning early means more time to enjoy the festive period. Through celebrating the range of unique, and at times wildly different, celebrations that make up the season, we have aimed to highlight how Very can truly be the one-stop shop with the choice and range of products, gifts and brands to help people plan ahead.”

">

Image: H&M

H&M ‘Brasserie Hennes’

For H&M’s holiday campaign, the retailer is celebrating its autumn/winter 2022 party collection worn by a star-studded cast including actress Chloë Sevigny and musician Anderson Paak, alongside models Paloma Elsesser, Jill Kortleve, Adut Akech Bior and Jordan Barret. Directed by Bardia Zeinali, this campaign is the second chapter of the Brasserie Hennes universe and showcases a disco-inspired snowscape for the holidays filled with bright sequined minis, shimmering platform heels, tailored soft pink suits, and fringe-hemmed party styles.