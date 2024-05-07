Coastal Grandmother 2024/25 Update: The enduring Tiktok trend
While the term ‘Coastal Grandmother’ was first introduced by TikTok influencer Lex Nicoleta back in 2022, the aesthetic is still relevant for consumers in 2024 and beyond. Nicoleta referenced characters such as Erica Barry, (Diane Keaton), in Nancy Meyer’s movie ‘Something’s Gotta Give’ as inspiration for the look. She pictured a series of classic put-together styles worn by an older woman who lives by the ocean, tends her garden and shops at the farmer’s market. Her closet would include striped button-downs, wide leg pants, turtlenecks, cable knits and straw hats. Just 26 years old at the time, Nicoleta made it clear that you don’t need grandchildren to adopt the look. Along with the quiet luxury aesthetic, this is a classically modern style that has longevity for customers of all ages. As our thoughts move on to Spring/Summer 2025 we can take inspiration from the following looks.
Polo Ralph Lauren SS24
For his Polo SS24 collection, (in-stores now), Ralph Lauren went all-in on the aesthetic to include colorful striped shirts, khaki trench coats, linen pants and chambray and denim pieces.
Inspiration from the runways
Gauchere SS24: designer, Marie-Christine Statz
Look 8: a white turtle-neck under a beige knit with bleached denim baggy jeans. Accessories included clear framed glasses.
Daniela Gregis SS24
Look 10: a trench coat over a shirt and pants all in off-white crinkled cotton was accessorized with suede desert boots. A crochet multi-colored bag added a pop of color.
3.1 Phillip Lim SS24
Look 13: an off-white canvas jacket was layered over a crew-neck and tapered pants in the same color with simple jewelry and open toed sandals.
Alberta Ferretti SS24
Look 6: a sheer white camisole with pleated details and a matching blouse was shown over navy, blue and white striped full pants.
Tory Burch SS24
Look 17: a semi-sheer beige blouse with a zip-front and elasticated sleeves was shown with relaxed cream-colored pants. Accessories included a black headband, yellow-tinted sunglasses and enamel jewelry.
Tods SS24: designer, Walter Chiapponi
Look 21: a pale blue crew neck cotton tunic with full sleeves was shown with beige full legged pants, cream driving moccasins and a brown leather belt bag.
Carolina Herrera FW24: designer, Wes Gordon
Look 19: an ankle-length winter white DB coat with gold buttons over a black turtleneck with black framed sunglasses and black flats.
Daniel Del Core FW24
Look 13: cream wide leg pants were shown under an oversized blanket cape in another shade of cream.
Tommy Hilfiger FW24
Look 3: a camel-colored cable-knit V-neck sweater over a white button down, full legged cream pants, white sneakers and a navy blue trench coat. A grey baseball cap finished the look.
Victoria Beckham FW24
Look 49: a classic duffle coat in winter white with black toggle closures over a black zip-front turtle-neck and black wide-legged pants. Accessories included a brown leather tote.
Bottega Veneta FW24: designer, Matthieu Blazy
Look 11: a black melton wool tunic with a scarf neck and cream leather pants, accessorized with a brown leather satchel with a double gusset.