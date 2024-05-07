Coastal Grandmother 2024/25 Update: The enduring Tiktok trend

While the term ‘Coastal Grandmother’ was first introduced by TikTok influencer Lex Nicoleta back in 2022, the aesthetic is still relevant for consumers in 2024 and beyond. Nicoleta referenced characters such as Erica Barry, (Diane Keaton), in Nancy Meyer’s movie ‘Something’s Gotta Give’ as inspiration for the look. She pictured a series of classic put-together styles worn by an older woman who lives by the ocean, tends her garden and shops at the farmer’s market. Her closet would include striped button-downs, wide leg pants, turtlenecks, cable knits and straw hats. Just 26 years old at the time, Nicoleta made it clear that you don’t need grandchildren to adopt the look. Along with the quiet luxury aesthetic, this is a classically modern style that has longevity for customers of all ages. As our thoughts move on to Spring/Summer 2025 we can take inspiration from the following looks.

Polo Ralph Lauren SS24

Polo Ralph Lauren SS24 striped shirts Credits: Courtesy/Polo Ralph Lauren SS24

For his Polo SS24 collection, (in-stores now), Ralph Lauren went all-in on the aesthetic to include colorful striped shirts, khaki trench coats, linen pants and chambray and denim pieces.

Polo Ralph Lauren SS24 khaki trench-coat and woven hats Credits: Courtesy/Polo Ralph Lauren SS24

Polo Ralph Lauren SS24 denim shirt and straw hat Credits: Courtesy/Polo Ralph Lauren SS24

Inspiration from the runways

Gauchere SS24: designer, Marie-Christine Statz

Gauchere SS24/ look 8 Credits: Gauchere SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 8: a white turtle-neck under a beige knit with bleached denim baggy jeans. Accessories included clear framed glasses.

Daniela Gregis SS24

Daniela Gregis SS24/ look 10 Credits: Daniela Gregis SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 10: a trench coat over a shirt and pants all in off-white crinkled cotton was accessorized with suede desert boots. A crochet multi-colored bag added a pop of color.

3.1 Phillip Lim SS24

3.1 Phillip Lim SS24/ look 13 Credits: Phillip Lim SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 13: an off-white canvas jacket was layered over a crew-neck and tapered pants in the same color with simple jewelry and open toed sandals.

Alberta Ferretti SS24

Alberta Ferretti SS24/ look 6 Credits: Ferretti SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 6: a sheer white camisole with pleated details and a matching blouse was shown over navy, blue and white striped full pants.

Tory Burch SS24

Tory Burch SS24/ look 17 Credits: Tory Burch SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 17: a semi-sheer beige blouse with a zip-front and elasticated sleeves was shown with relaxed cream-colored pants. Accessories included a black headband, yellow-tinted sunglasses and enamel jewelry.

Tods SS24: designer, Walter Chiapponi

Tods SS24/ look 21 Credits: Tods SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 21: a pale blue crew neck cotton tunic with full sleeves was shown with beige full legged pants, cream driving moccasins and a brown leather belt bag.

Carolina Herrera FW24: designer, Wes Gordon

Carolina Herrera SS24/ look 19 Credits: Herrera SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 19: an ankle-length winter white DB coat with gold buttons over a black turtleneck with black framed sunglasses and black flats.

Daniel Del Core FW24

Del Core SS24/ look 13 Credits: Del Core SS24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 13: cream wide leg pants were shown under an oversized blanket cape in another shade of cream.

Tommy Hilfiger FW24

Tommy Hilfiger FW24/ look 3 Credits: Tommy Hilfiger FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 3: a camel-colored cable-knit V-neck sweater over a white button down, full legged cream pants, white sneakers and a navy blue trench coat. A grey baseball cap finished the look.

Victoria Beckham FW24

Victoria Beckham FW24/ look 49 Credits: Victoria Beckham FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 49: a classic duffle coat in winter white with black toggle closures over a black zip-front turtle-neck and black wide-legged pants. Accessories included a brown leather tote.

Bottega Veneta FW24: designer, Matthieu Blazy

Bottega Veneta FW24/ look 11 Credits: Bottega Veneta FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 11: a black melton wool tunic with a scarf neck and cream leather pants, accessorized with a brown leather satchel with a double gusset.