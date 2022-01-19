Collection MUSTANG Womenswear F/W 2022

In today’s world, the real is rare, but we focus on where we started, appreciate the people who made us what we are today, and follow the path of tradition, innovation and continuous development - we have come a long way and we are real. Our collection theme “Berlin 90” underlines the mood we are in right now. We never stand still, we have a constant urge for change and new things, without forgetting our history and tradition. Berlin in the 90s stood for a crazy, wild city where everything was possible, full of creative people.

Luise Hermann and Albert Sefranek were a great inspiration as we went on a very exciting journey wanting to bring both together Mustang’s heritage and the increasing product innovation on the market. We created a very exciting capsule collection using an organic and recycled cotton fabric and focusing on a responsible wash treatment causing less harm to the environment. The chosen fits and silhouettes are reflecting the demanding trend on the market and are the highlights of the Mustang Women’s and Men’s collection.

RIB is in the air!

You see it everywhere! Rib-jersey perfectly matches our collection theme „Berlin 90“ and it’s a great eye-catcher. Check out our rib body which is perfectly combined with our Kelly Straight and our Puffer Jacket. Or our rib Tee with our wideleg Luise style. Not to mention our smashing rib dress with cut-outs at the back.

The Grandpa Pants comes with cuddly soft oldschool check fabric, has a medium waist, slightly loose fit with waistband pleats and a straight leg. Combined with sneakers and slim-fit Denim shirt, this outfit is one of our absolute favorites. A smock dress as well as smock top with mom jeans is the perfect companion for a trip through the streets of Berlin.

Flowers of Berlin

Berlin is known as a grey city, but not for us! We see in all corners and edges how nature fights back and have captured this in our prints. We especially fell in love with the thistle which is also called „thorny beauty“. You will find this little beauty in most diverse forms in our prints.

The inspiration for the outdoor collection are the cold winter days in Berlin - when the icy wind sweeps through the streets. Almost all of our jackets, are made out of recycled fabrics and lining inside. The puffer jackets are filled with Sorona filling from DuPont. Sorona is an eco-efficient performance fiber made in part from annually renewable plant-based ingredients. Besides being sustainable, it is also breathable and keeps you extra warm. And it will still be fluffy even after many times of wearing and washing.

True Chance - True Denim

Terra Dye clay-based denim does not only look good, it also feels good! Dye sources come directly from nature and they are skin-friendly. No metal mordants are used, only bio-resines and natural enzymesThanks to a special dyeing process Terra Dye Denim has high strength and colour fastness.

During the production process 35% less energy is consumed and no fossil waste is produced: waste water can be recycled and used in agriculture. Mix cotton fabric with super soft Tencel fibers, add some EME fibers and you have the perfect jeans - Tencel Blend Denim!

All you knit is love

You know it’s the season of coziness when the days get shorter and the air gets colder. Snuggled up we find ourself on the couch enjoying a big cup of hot tea. Perfectly for the start of the season, we brave the cold season with our cozy chunky knit collection. Our chunky knit beanie and scarf are definitely a highlight and a must have of this collection.

