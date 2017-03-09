Could Amazon be set to launch a Plus-Size label?

London - A little over a year after Amazon quietly launched its own in-house fashion brands , comes hints that the online giant is also moving into the plus-size end of the specturm as it sets its sights on taking a biggers slice of fashion market.

Amazon recently posted a job description on its career page looking for a 'Senior Brand Manager for Plus-Size Fashion', leading to speculation the online retailer is currently developing its own in-house plus-size fashion brand. The job description, which first went up online last month, states Amazon is searching for an "industry veteran" to "lead the product and merchandising strategy for one or more brands within Softlines Private Label."

At the moment it remains unclear if Amazon is currently establishing a separate, dedicated plus-size fashion label or looking to expand its sizing range for one or more of its existing brands. Three of Amazon's in-house labels, Lark & Ro, James & Erin and Society New York, do offer certain items in larger sizing range, but the online retailer does not have a stand alone plus-size brand at the moment. The job listing comes not long after Amazon posted another job listing seeking a brand manager to help build "authentic activewear private label brands", which lead to speculation the online giant was preparing to launch its own in-house activewear or athleisure line.

FashionUnited has contacted Amazon for commentary.

Photo: Courtesy of Amazon