Cruise Collections: Chanel brings Greece to Paris
FASHION

Don-Alvin Adegeest
'If the mountain will not come to Muhammad, then Muhammad must go to the mountain.' Or in this case Chanel, who brought Greece to Paris.

Designer Karl Lagerfeld created a replica of the Temple of Poseidon in the Galerie Courbe at the Grand Palais, where his latest Cruise collection gave guests a Mediterranean presentation with a hint of Ancient Greece, complete with stone pillars and backdrop of crumbling seaside ruins.

Models dressed as Grecian goddesses wore Chanel's staple tweed, this season in tunics with hand-frayed edges, cream knits and pleated skirts alongside the dreamy colours of a Santorini sunset.

Lagerfeld didn't mince words when it came to describing his inspiration: “It had nothing to do with a country. Reality is of no interest to me. I use what I like. My Greece is an idea,” read the show notes.

Elsewhere toga and column dresses, palazzo pants and burlap skirts proved for a luxurious proposition for resort 2018.

Photo credit: Chanel.com
chanel Cruise

