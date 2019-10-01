Debenhams launches 3 million pound autumn 2019 campaign

Debenhams has launched its autumn marketing campaign with a new twist to its ‘Do a bit of Debenhams’ strapline, backed by a 3 million pound investment.

The campaign, which will span TV, print, digital, store windows and outdoor media, will showcase some of Debenhams’ well-established womenswear brands, alongside its new contemporary Kley range .

For the first time this season, Debenhams has also made its menswear ranges central to the campaign, and has recruited sporting and celebrity influencers to showcase the range. These include former footballer and Strictly Come Dancing contestant David James; Love Island favourite Curtis Pritchard; and former Welsh rugby star and World Cup commentator Jamie Roberts.

Debenhams collaborated with GQ magazine in styling some of the autumn items, including pieces from contemporary menswear brand, 1778, also launching this season.

Jane Exon, director of marketing operations at Debenhams, said in a statement: “Debenhams is coming out fighting this season and our bold new campaign shows we have plenty to be loud and proud about. To entice customers to Do a Bit of Debenhams, we’ve got lots of new and exciting products like our brand new Kley womenswear range, which has had an unprecedented response from the fashion press; our revamped menswear offer; and we’ll soon be launching a skincare guarantee that will give beauty customers a bit of peace of mind. This campaign gives our customers a peek into what they can expect in the run up to Christmas, and showcases the energy and ideas from across the business.”