Denim trends for SS25: Men's shorts and fashion for global culture

The denim fair Kingpins celebrated its tenth anniversary edition in Amsterdam last week. A highlight of the fair was the trend presentation by its long-term partner Denim Dudes, which this time round was dedicated to denim trends for the spring/summer 2026 season and thus shed light on topics relevant to fashion professionals, such as consumer behaviour, society, and culture. FashionUnited has summarised the denim garments, designs, styles, and washes presented by trend researcher Shannon Reddy that should be kept in mind for SS26.

Irony in fashion

The first denim trend takes on the power of ironic fashion. Political events in France, England, and the US play a central role. Collections by designers like Connor Ives, Yuhan Wang, Mowalola, and Asap Rocky’s label Awge, which debuted this year at Paris Fashion Week, can be seen as ironic commentary on nations presenting themselves as leading industrial countries while grappling with issues such as inequality, racism, and pollution.

Awge SS25 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Awge SS25 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Irony is also evident in the merging of sport and fashion. SS26 pokes fun at the increasing commitment of luxury fashion brands in the sports sector, as seen in the Olympics, Wimbledon, and MotoGP. The growing involvement of fashion companies in sport exemplifies commercialisation, where financial goals and brand image take centre stage.

Designers respond with irony, as major sports events traditionally symbolised community spirit but are now increasingly influenced by fashion’s commercial interests. The idea of connection and community, core values of sport, is becoming more important to consumers as they seek authenticity and belonging. “Every city has a running group,” Reddy cited as an example.

Mowalola SS24 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The irony trend also revolves around “hard basics” and “workwear” with durable, loose cuts. People are looking for fashion that resonates emotionally and allows them to express themselves. Designers like Kamiya embrace bold, rugged designs with patterns like checks. This trend is also reflected in SS25 collections from brands like Rhude.

Rhude SS25 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Alternative beauty

Alternative beauty represents creativity and expression. This aesthetic celebrates unconventional fashion, innovative techniques, and a strong focus on sustainability. Di Pesta’s SS25 collection reflects this style, using denim to convey social messages. Like the first denim trend, it highlights the importance of storytelling in fashion. Natasja Zinko, a mainstay of London Fashion Week, describes this style as “completely anti-clean girl,” a departure from today’s polished aesthetic. It recalls the Indie Sleaze era of the 2010s – it's about authenticity over perfection.

Masha Popova SS25 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A defining style is the “No Pants Pants” look, reflected in collections from brands like Coperni, MM6, Diesel, Balenciaga, and Vetements, where the focus is on ultra-low waistlines.

Di Petsa SS25 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Another highlight is the “Pretty Jeans” – a playful approach to denim as showcased by brands like Julie Kegels, Masha Popova, Rhude, and Di Pesta. This style is characterised by surface techniques such as laser artwork, contrasting colours, spray techniques, and abstract designs.

Chanel SS25 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Finally, Denim Dudes sees a growing movement in the “Alternative Beauty” trend world, where brands are repurposing their dead stock materials. This means they’re taking unused materials and garments and giving them a new life.

From haute couture to global culture

Fashion is becoming increasingly democratic. While fashion was once an exclusive, elite art form, today people around the world can experience fashion shows and feel inspired to engage in fashion from the comfort of their homes. The upcoming trend forecast underscores the global dimension of fashion and the interplay of various cultural influences.

Brands that emphasise an international perspective demonstrate that fashion transcends borders. Examples include Mihara Yasuhiro, Amesh, Rastah, and Kardo, which incorporate cultural diversity into their designs.

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro SS25 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The increasing democratisation of fashion is reflected in bohemian styles with modern elements, as seen at Kenzo and Charlie Constantinou. These brands combine sustainability and innovation while bringing together diverse traditions and styles. This movement highlights fashion’s power to transcend boundaries and unite communities.

Kenzo SS25 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Brands like Glass Cypress and Pangaia are also gaining prominence. They focus on forward-thinking fashion that prioritises sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Influences of the 60s and 70s

Brands are tapping into nostalgic elements to convey a sense of stability and control in a rapidly changing world, explains Reddy. Brands like Jacquemus, Casablanca, Valentino, Amiri, Tory Burch, and Miu Miu play with this aesthetic effectively. According to Denim Dudes, these references help consumers find grounding in an uncertain world.

Casablanca SS25 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

This trend revolves around a modern take on classic designs. One example is the “Tailored Cobb Long Rise”: a signature cut that combines comfort and style. Men’s shorts also play a central role in this aesthetic, with brands like Self Portrait, Bally, Kith, and Gucci incorporating retro elements into their collections.

MM6 SS25 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Jordanluca SS24 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

While men are embracing short denim shorts again, women emphasise and conceal their feminine silhouettes. A key trend here is denim tunics: long, versatile denim tops. Hourglass silhouettes, which highlight the waist and underscore a feminine shape, are also in focus.

Gucci Resort OFF25 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A notable denim colour in this retro-inspired aesthetic is the so-called “Miscast Blue.” This unique shade stands out in collections with its nostalgic flair.

Dior SS25 - the colour 'Miscast Blue’ Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Kenzo SS25 - the colour 'Miscast Blue’ denim Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight