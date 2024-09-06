Discover career opportunities at these exciting fashion companies

The fashion industry is a dynamic and creative sector that is constantly evolving. From design to production and marketing to sales; every stage of the process offers exciting career opportunities. Whether you are a recent graduate or have years of experience, the fashion industry has an array of opportunities where passion and craftsmanship take centre stage.

In this article, FashionUnited highlights some employers looking for new talent for the Work in Fashion special. Your next challenge in the world of fashion may be closer than you think.

Burberry

Credits: Burberry.

Guided by their history of exploration and the shared belief that ‘creativity open spaces’, Burberry’s purpose is to unlock the power of imagination to push boundaries and open new possibilities for their people, customers and communities.

As a values-driven brand, Burberry is committed to creating the next generation of sustainable luxury and believe that diversity, equity and inclusion are essential to fulfilling Burberry’s purpose.

Discover the possibilities on the Burberry employer page .







Deckers Brands

Hoka store Credits: Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is adventurous. Spirited. Unafraid of new challenges and willing to take chances.

As a company, Deckers Brands is committed to helping their people become their best selves. That’s why Deckers Brands is about more than work, the 9 to 5 or daily grind. They’re about opportunity. Opportunity to create, to grow and to have an impact. Put simply, we want all of their people to thrive. To reach their full potential and have fun while doing it. Because in the end, Deckers thrives when our people thrive.

Discover the possibilities on the Deckers Brands employer page .







Nike

Credits: Nike.

Nike is an American multinational corporation that is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and retail of footwear, active wear and sports accessories. It is one of the world's largest suppliers of athletic shoes and apparel and a major manufacturer of sports equipment. Nike operates the Nike and Converse brands.

Every job at NIKE, Inc. is grounded in a team-first mindset, cultivating a culture of innovation and a shared purpose to leave an enduring impact.

Discover the possibilities on the Nike employer page .







Dr. Martens

Credits: Dr. Martens.

Dr. Martens have offices in London, Northampton, Paris, Düsseldorf, Portland, across Asia and an ever-expanding global retail portfolio. They have the respect of big-name fashion giants, enabling Dr. Martens to engage in exciting partnerships season after season.

Dr. Martens wants to mean something to everyone who laces up our boots: from the first-timers to the Docs veterans. Dr. Martens looks for people who are ambitious, passionate, people – with rebel fire in their hearts.

Discover the possibilities on the Dr. Martens employer page .







Ralph Lauren

Credits: Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren Corporation is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality. For more than 50 years, Ralph Lauren's reputation and distinctive image have been consistently developed across an expanding number of products, brands and international markets.

Discover the possibilities on the Ralph Lauren employer page .







Reiss

Credits: Image: Reiss, Battersea Power Station

From one store in London’s Bishopsgate to a global omni-channel brand with 250 locations: Since its creation in 1971, Reiss has established a design philosophy centred on creating modern womenswear, menswear, accessories, and childrenswear that transcends time and trends.

Discover the possibilities on the Reiss employer page .







Samsonite

Credits: Samsonite.

Samsonite International S.A. is an American luggage manufacturer and retailer, with products ranging from large suitcases to small toiletries bags and briefcases. It was founded in Denver, Colorado in 1910 by Jesse Shwayder.

Discover the possibilities on the Samsonite employer page .







White Stuff

White Stuff store interior. Credits: White Stuff.

Our people are at the heart of our brand, constantly moving and driving us forward. We’re sociable, talented and like minded and we’re not hierarchical or political in how we do business. We encourage entrepreneurial ideas and accountability at all levels.

Discover the possibilities on the White Stuff employer page .







AWWG

Credits: AWWG.

Founded in 2006, AWWG is the global fashion group that integrates the iconic brands Pepe Jeans London, Hackett, and Façonnable, and is the brand agency for Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein in Spain and Portugal. AWWG currently has more than 500 stores and 5.000 points of sale, with a presence in 54 countries globally and a workforce of more than 4.200 employees. The group is defined by its brands and its people.

Discover the possibilities on the AWWG employer page .