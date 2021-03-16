Dr. Martens unveils first drop from Rick Owens collaboration

British footwear brand Dr. Martens is teaming up with Rick Owens for a two-part collaboration in what it is calling its “boldest collaboration to date”.

The collaboration, described by Dr. Martens as being “long overdue” is a two-part collection exploring Owens’ dark, underground aesthetic applied to a classic DM’s silhouette.

The first collection drops in March, following by a second collaboration in May.

Owens is known for his post-apocalyptic reimagination of brutalist fashion and eccentric, architectural garments, and he has given a fresh take on a classic Dr. Martens boot from the 90s.

The 1460 Bex platform sole boot is bound with Owens’ signature dramatic lacing system and showcases the designers “enthusiasm for dark-glam drapery and polished brutalism,” added Dr. Martens in the press release.

Launching on March 20, the first style comes in black smooth leather and complete with an additional pair of black laces, dual-branded sock liner and taupe heel loop. Sitting on a double-height Bex sole, the boot is finished with taupe and yellow double welt stitching on the Black 1460 Bex DS.

Priced 299 pounds, the Dr. Martens x Rick Owens will be available on the footwear brand’s website and select partners.

This isn’t the first footwear partnership for Rick Owens, the American designer has previously collaborated with Birkenstock on a series of collections, and Veja on a sustainable sneaker .