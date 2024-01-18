École des Arts Décoratifs, Saint-Eustache church announce winner of project competition

French designer Clara Daguin is the lucky winner of project competition launched by the École des Arts Décoratifs (Paris' school of decorative arts) in partnership with the Saint-Eustache church in Paris.

In 2023, the École des Arts Décoratifs and the Église Saint-Eustache invited young emerging creatives and designers to imagine a contemporary work of art around the theme of the nativity.

Clara Daguin, an alumna of the clothing design programme at the parisian institution École des Arts Décoratifs and founder of her eponymous label since 2016, is the winner of this call for projects.

In September 2023, she won the the City of Paris' Grand Prix de la Création, which rewards the best Parisian talent in fashion, design and crafts.

The fashion designer won the award for her "monumental and interactive creation [which] seeks to combine one of the oldest materials, fabric, with technological possibilities", says the École des Arts Décoratifs on Linkedin.

Her installation will be on display at the Église Saint-Eustache until January 30, 2024.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and edit from French into English: Veerle Versteeg.