Emporio Armani to show in London come September

London - Emporio Armani has decided to relocate its fashion week show once more and is set to show its Spring/Summer 2018 collection in London on September 17.

The Italian label's show will coincide with the opening of Emporio Armani recently renovated Bond Street store. The move sees Emporio Armani return to London Fashion Week after more than a decade.

"London — dynamic, energetic and cosmopolitan — represents global culture, so it’s the perfect setting for my Emporio Armani collection," said Giorgio Armani to WWD. "After my ‘One Night Only’ event in 2006, I’m thrilled to be returning to London to unveil the new concept at the Bond Street store, bearing witness to the brand’s strong bond with the British people."

A post shared by Armani (@armani) on Feb 27, 2017 at 8:34am PST

The decision follows on from last year's move, when the designer decided to hold Emporio Armani's Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show is Paris, which coincided with the renovation of the label's store and its Café on Boulevard Saint-Germain-des-Prés.

The move sees Giorgio Armani continue to roll-out the company's new strategy, which sees the designer reorganise his labels and shutter Armani Collezioni and Armani Jeans to focus on the company's core brands Giorgio Armani, Emporio Armani and A|X Armani Exchange. By Spring/Summer 2018 the former two brands will have been mixed into Armani's three main labels in order to attract a wider customer base and streamline his collections.