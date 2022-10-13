Eton Shirts launches its main brand campaign with world-record holding pole vaulter Armand “Mondo” Duplantis. The latest campaign “Moments Make the Man” is an intimate portrait of the moments, both big and small, which define a person’s life – in this case, Mondo’s - and the ones that have yet to come. Through this campaign, Eton wants to inspire people to embrace every experience as they all play an integral part in shaping who we are, who we have been, and who we strive to become.

On the journey to realize our full potential we all must face defining moments that either makes us or breaks us. Regardless of if those moments bring us forward or not, all moments are a part of who we are - what define us. Eton, the longstanding Swedish shirt brand for men, wants to inspire people to embrace all of life’s moments, acknowledge their part in shaping who we are and their power to influen ce what we can become. To illustrate this, Eton is launching the brand campaign Moments Make the Man which is fronted by Swedish-American severalfold medalist and world-record holder Mondo Duplantis. Through the campaign, Eton is emphasizing its ambition to be an ever-pre sent part of all moments in life, both the larger-than-life experiences and the small intimate moments.

Image: Eton Shirts

Moments Make the Man is told through a film, where each scene represents a moment in Mondo’s life. He shares and reflects on the experiences that has defined him, both as an athlete and as a person. From his biggest athletic achieve ments, to falling in love, to basic everyday moments. All are moments that, regardless of their size, make up a man’s life. The Swedish model Desiré Inglander, who also is Mondo’s girlfriend, is featured in some of the scenes to illustrate another defining moment – creating a home together with someone. Mondo is styled in Eton’s signature styles and key items from the new fall collection.

Image: Eton Shirts

Just like people, clothes are defined by moments. Every one has those pieces of clothing which are linked to certain occasions and that are associated with different places, people, or even feelings. As an extension of Moments Make the Man, Eton is encouraging everyone to create more memorable moments through the in-store activation “Define your Moment” by making some of the latest Eton styles available for loan, free of charge. The rentable collection consists of a number of styles that are featured in the campaign and each person can loan up to two items. The items can be kept for a total of 72 hours and once they are returned, borrowers are urged to share a moment they experienced while wearing Eton, using the hashtag #MomentsDefineYou. The offer is free, but the borrower will have to put down a deposit when making the loan which will be repaid upon the return of the items. Define your Moment is only available during a limited period from the 19th of October until the 6th of November in selected retail locations in Stockholm, New York, and London.

“Despite having been fortunate enough to have experienced some incredibly grand moments, met some of the best athletes in the world and broken a few records, the smallest and most intimate moments define me equally as much, as an athlete, a person, and a man. I hope that I, together with Eton, will inspire people to acknowledge and appreciate all life’s moments while they pursue their inner ambitions”, says Mondo Duplantis.

Moments Make the Man is a brand campaign following the teaser “What does it Take?” which was launched this past summer. The teaser marked the initial step in the collaboration with Mondo Duplantis. Both campaigns reflect Eton’s recent strategy to reach new target segments and attract a younger audience with the goal to achieve brand growth and increased awareness. The campaign was photographed by Johnny Kangasniemi in Stockholm and will be communicated through bought media, earned media, and owned channels including website, social media, and retail.

“The Eton customer is on a constant journey to be the best they can be. A journey that consists of moments, everything from grand celebrations to everyday routines. We wish to inspire people to make the most out of every moment through this campaign and we hope that we can assist our customers with feeling a bit more comfortable and confident while doing so, regardless of it being a life changing moment or not. Because at the end of the day, all moments add up to who we are,” says David Thörewik, CEO at Eton.

About Eton

Eton is a leading, global luxury men’s shirt and accessories brand, founded in 1928 in the village of Gånghester, Sweden. Dedicated to quality, innovation, and style, the brand designs and makes shirts for every occasion of a man’s life, from modern dress shirts to luxurious casual and evening shirts. Refined men’s accessories offer the perfect complement. Eton reaches customers in 50 markets worldwide, through its official online store, brand stores in New York, London, Stockholm, Malmö, and Copenhagen as well as some of the world’s most prestigious stores, including Harrods, Selfridges, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Galeries Lafayette, Le Bon Marché, and KaDeWe.

About Armand Duplantis

Born 1999 in Lafayette, Louisiana, Olympic champion Armand Duplantis is a Swedish-American pole vaulter and multiple world record holder. Armand holds the current world records for both outdoor jumps 6.21 meters (20 ft 41⁄2) and indoor, 6.20 meters (20 ft 3+1⁄2 in) – both records were made during the summer of 2022. With an American father and a Swedish mother, Armand competes in the Swedish National Team.