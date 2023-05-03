Etro to launch kidswear for SS24

Storied Italian luxury fashion house Etro is launching a kidswear collection after signing a worldwide licensing agreement with Simonetta, a leading luxury childrenswear designer brand.

In a statement, the fashion label said that Etro Kids will launch for spring/summer 2024 and will include newborn, baby and junior lines for children aged 0 to 16 years old.

The kidswear collection will be guided by the stylistic vision of Marco De Vincenzo, who was named the brand’s creative director last summer, to ensure the line represents a “comprehensive expression of the aesthetic references at the core of Etro men’s and women’s collections”.

The line will be inspired by fabrics and shapes from the adult world, explained the Italian brand, with Etro Kids also presenting a selection of mini-me looks, while the newborn category will feature gift sets for babies from 0 to 12 months.

In addition, Etro Kids will include footwear and leather goods, focusing on materials, prints and embroidery designed and created for ready-to-wear.

Fabrizio Cardinali, chief executive at Etro, said: “We are delighted to announce the new partnership with Simonetta. Etro is a world of colours, patterns and inspirations that easily embrace the kidswear segment, while strategically expanding the brand’s creative and business horizons.

“We are sure that the partnership with such a leading company will continue to enhance our vision, aimed at offering customers an increasingly complete and high-quality shopping experience.”

Niccolò Matteo Monicelli, chief executive of Simonetta Group, added: “We are proud to introduce an iconic Maison as Etro among our licenses. This is a further step for our group which once again confirms itself as an international reference platform in the childrenswear sector, thanks to a stimulating project from the product’s point of view and Italian style.”

The debut Etro Kids collection will be available from November in selected Etro boutiques and online at etro.com and at selected department stores, e-tailers and multi-brand retailers in Italy and worldwide.