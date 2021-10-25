Every body is different, but they have GOT your BAG: Iconic GOT BAG ROLLTOP now available in LITE version

GOT BAG is expanding its product line to make its popular ROLLTOP backpacks accessible to even more ocean lovers: The start-up is launching a new edition of its iconic ROLLTOP model, the ROLLTOP LITE.

The new LITE ROLLTOP is a version created for customers with narrower, tighter-fitting shoulder straps and without adjustment straps on the side, opening up the world of the ROLLTOP bag to people who have a smaller stature. The sleek design makes the backpack look even more minimalist, yet the ROLLTOP LITE offers just as much space as the classic, with a flexible 18-21 liter capacity and maximum flexibility and comfort with an expandable roll-top closure and padded back. A separate, removable laptop sleeve provides space for a 15-inch laptop. For each ROLLTOP LITE, 3.2 kg of ocean plastic is recycled. The backpack will be available in classic black, the popular reef, and a shade new to GOT BAG, smooth soft shell.

With its mission to "Create an Impact," GOT BAG stands for not only acting sustainably, but actively creating change: At the time of its founding in 2016, CEO Benjamin Mandos' initiative was among the first to recycle plastic waste from the heavily polluted seas of Southeast Asia to use as a source for producing long-lasting travel gear. Thus, the innovative business model provides a holistic answer to a global problem: GOT BAG's innovative initiative for a consistent circular economy through plastic recycling and reuse for high-quality products is a realistic chance that the amount of waste entering the sea will no longer exceed the amount of recovered plastic significantly in the future.

Alongside the continuous development of new and existing, high-quality, long-lasting products, GOT BAG aims to set a statement against fast fashion and show that things can be done differently. The backpacks are designed to be used as long as possible without having to buy new ones, so GOT BAG customers can use the free repair service if the durable backpacks should ever be worn out or damaged. And now, with the ROLLTOP LITE, now even more people can choose a good purchase decision and look good at the same time.